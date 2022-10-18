ICC Men T20 World Cup: Scotland dish out second upset

Hobart, October 17
Twice winners West Indies crashed to a shocking 42-run defeat by Scotland in their T20 World Cup opener in Hobart today, the second major upset inside two days at the global showpiece tournament.
The Caribbean side, who won the event in 2012 and 2016, were bundled out for 118 while chasing 161 to beat the Scots a day after Sri Lanka lost their Group A opener to Namibia. Left-arm spinner Mark Watt, who took 3/12, and off-spinner Michael Leask, with figures of 2/15, sealed the victory for the associate team, who earlier rode opener George Munsey’s unbeaten 66 to post 160/5 in the Group B match. Jason Holder waged a lone battle for West Indies with a knock of 38 but it was not enough. Scotland, who defeated another Test-playing nation Bangladesh in the last T20 World Cup in 2021, outplayed West Indies in all departments. “We haven’t had as many T20 cricket as we would have liked but have played a lot of 50-overs cricket. It was about transferring those skills to the short form,” their captain Richard Berrington said.
In the day’s second match in Hobart, Sikandar Raza’s 82 and a three-wicket haul from Blessing Muzarabani took Zimbabwe to a 31-run victory over Ireland. — Reuters
