Oil protester ties himself to goal post at Premier League fixture

LIVERPOOL (England), March 17
The Premier League fixture between Everton and Newcastle United was held up for eight minutes on Thursday after a protestor tied himself to the goal post at the Gwladys Street end of Goodison Park.
The incident happened just after halftime, with the invader wearing a jersey with the words "Just Stop Oil".
The group claiming responsibility for the protest on Twitter said: "Our government is betraying us by funding new oil fields in the North Sea. New oil means destruction of our children’s future.
"It means war on small island states. And it means suffering now for the poorest and most marginalised in all regions." Newcastle are owned by a consortium involving the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, and comes in the week that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has visited that country.
It took a number of stewards and security staff to remove the intruder after he was cut free from the post, and had to be carried out of the stadium as he refused to leave on his own. - Reuters
