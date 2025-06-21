DT
Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett give solid start, England 107/1 against India at Tea

Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett give solid start, England 107/1 against India at Tea

ANI
Updated At : 09:55 PM Jun 21, 2025 IST
Leeds [UK] June 21 (ANI): After a bowling comeback, England started their first innings on a strong note on Saturday with Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett taking their team to 107/1 at Tea on the second day of first cricket Test match against India.

Pope and Duckett steadied England's innings after Jasprit Bumrah struck in the first over to dismiss Zak Crawley. England's innings was delayed due to rain. Rain arrived shortly after Josh Tongue picked up the final wicket of India's first innings.

Pope and Duckett stepped up pace as England crossed the 50-run mark in the 10th over.

Duckett completed his fifty in the 22nd over, after smashing a four off Ravindra Jadeja. The two batters also completed their 100-run partnership for the second wicket.

Earlier in the day, a majestic century from wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant powered India to 454/7 in the pre-lunch session of the second day of first Test against England, at Headingley, Leeds.

England skipper Ben Stokes grabbed his fourth wicket of the innings as Shardul Thakur became his latest prey and departed for one just before lunch. Before this, England got their biggest breakthrough of the day as Josh Tongue removed Rishabh Pant for 134.

Shubman Gill was out after a captain's innings of 147. He was caught on deep square leg on 147, off Shoaib Bashir in the 102nd over.

India started the second day at 359/3 with Gill not out on 127. Pant was on the other end, unbeaten on 62.

Brief score: India 471 (Shubman Gill 147, Rishabh Pant 134; Ben Stokes 4/66). Vs England 107/1 ( Ben Duckett 53*, Ollie Pope 48*; Jasprit Bumrah 1/23). (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

