New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): England fast bowler Ollie Robinson has made a big jump in the latest ICC Men's Test Bowling Rankings after his impressive performances against Pakistan in the ongoing three-match Test series, according to the ICC website.

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Robinson, who won consecutive Player of the Match awards in England's ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) series against Pakistan, took eight wickets in the second Test at Lord's to help England seal the three-match series.

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His recent form helped him climb six places to fifth in the Test bowling rankings, returning to the top five for the first time since July 2023.

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Australia's Mitchell Starc remains the No. 1 ranked Test bowler, while several other fast bowlers also made notable gains. Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando moved up four places to 11th, England's Josh Tongue climbed four spots to equal 13th, while Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas jumped 10 places to equal 15th.

In the Test batting rankings, England's Harry Brook continues to hold the No. 1 spot, despite modest scores of 15 and 34 at Lord's. Australia's Steve Smith moved up to second, while England's Joe Root slipped to third.

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Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis climbed two places to 10th after scoring a half-century against India. Pakistan's Saud Shakeel rose 15 places to 18th, while Sri Lanka youngster Sonal Dinusha jumped 29 spots to 25th. India's Devdutt Padikkal also moved up five places to 54th.

There were also changes in the latest T20I rankings. South Africa's Dewald Brevis was among the biggest movers, rising six places to fourth among T20I batters after scoring 75, 75 not out and 41 in the ongoing tri-series in Namibia.

India's Ishan Kishan remains No. 1, while Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan is second and India's Abhishek Sharma third.

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan continues to lead the T20I bowling rankings. Zimbabwe's Brad Evans climbed eight places to 26th, while South Africa's Kwena Maphaka made a significant 24-place jump to 54th. (ANI)

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