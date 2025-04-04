DT
Olly Stone is set to miss Test series against Zimbabwe and India due to knee injury

Olly Stone is set to miss Test series against Zimbabwe and India due to knee injury

England right-arm seamer Olly Stone is set to miss the upcoming Test series against Zimbabwe and India after undergoing surgery for a right knee injury
ANI
Updated At : 11:31 PM Apr 04, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
London [UK], April 4 (ANI): England right-arm seamer Olly Stone is set to miss the upcoming Test series against Zimbabwe and India after undergoing surgery for a right knee injury. He has been advised 14-week rehabilitation, as per the ICC official website.

Stone bagged seven wickets in two Test matches against Sri Lanka last year at his home conditions. He was selected in the Three Lions squad for the Pakistan and New Zealand Teest series but didn't get a chance to play in either one of them.

Stone experienced major discomfort in his right knee during Nottinghamshire's pre-season tour of Abu Dhabi in March.

Further scans have revealed the requirement of surgery, which will take place later this week, and will sideline the 31-year-old for a subsequent 14 weeks.

He will now begin rehabilitation, working closely with the medical teams at both the ECB and Nottinghamshire.

Stone has played five Tests and 10 ODIs and will likely be out of contention for the five-match series against India, starting June 20.

Stone has 17 Test wickets for England in Tests and joins fellow quick Mark Wood on the treatment table, who was ruled out earlier this year.

However, Stone is expected to be available for selection by August 2025. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

