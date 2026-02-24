DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Olympian Bhogal reflects on how hockey has changed

Olympian Bhogal reflects on how hockey has changed

article_Author
Dungar Patel
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:20 AM Feb 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former Olympian Kuldip Singh Bhogal with his autobiography.
Advertisement

World hockey has undergone a dramatic transformation over the decades. For India, it led to a shift from an era of dominance to one shaped by rapid structural and tactical changes. Former Olympian Kuldip Singh Bhogal believes the game’s evolution altered the balance that once worked in India’s favour.

Advertisement

“The game has changed a lot,” said Bhogal, who represented Uganda at the 1972 Olympics. “In our era, matches were played over longer durations on natural grass. Now it is four quarters on artificial turf. The modern game demands much greater tactical awareness.”

Advertisement

The move away from natural grass proved decisive. The 1972 Munich Olympics, where India won bronze, was the last time the sport was played on grass at the Olympics level. Four years later, on artificial turf at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, India finished seventh, marking a visible decline as speed, power and structure began to outweigh close control and flair.

Advertisement

Bhogal’s own journey sits at the centre of that transition. A Sikh born in Uganda, and the son of a carpenter, he rose through local hockey to represent the country at the Olympics. He scored four goals in Munich and was later selected in the World XI, an extraordinary achievement for a player from a non-traditional hockey power.

Hockey gave him identity and dignity at a time when discrimination was a reality, Bhogal said at an event for the launch of his autobiography here on Monday.

Advertisement

“In the beginning, people used to discriminate,” he recalled. “But once they knew who I was and what I had done in hockey, the respect came automatically. Sport gave me everything.”

That sense of belonging was shattered on his return from Munich. Uganda was gripped by political turmoil under Idi Amin, and Asians were ordered to leave the country.

“It didn’t feel like home anymore,” Bhogal said, describing the fear and uncertainty that followed. “People were scared. Everyone was trying to escape.”

Forced to rebuild his life, Bhogal moved across continents, later captaining and coaching the United States national team, working with Canada, and contributing to the game’s growth in the West.

Now, at 78 and settled in UK, his focus has turned to giving back. “I want to coach poor kids in India,” he said. “Talent should never be lost because of money.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts