Patna (Bihar) [India], July 20 (ANI): Olympian Kiran Pahal clinched the gold medal in the women's 400m event in Patna on Saturday at the Indian Open Athletics 2025 tournament, finishing with a time of 54.93 seconds, as per Olympics.com.

The 24-year-old Kiran had lit up the domestic circuit last year with a 50.92-second run at the Inter-State Championships in Panchkula--the fastest time by an Indian athlete in 2024 and one that secured her qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

At the Olympics, Pahal clocked 52.51s in the heats and 52.59s in the repechage, falling short of the semi-finals. The Indian national record of 50.79s in the women's 400m belongs to Hima Das from the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

Elsewhere on the track, Shatakshi Rai edged out Rio 2016 Olympian Srabani Nanda in the women's 100m final, stopping the clock at 12.04s to win by a tenth of a second on the overall leaderboard.

The men's javelin throw field, meanwhile, lacked star power with Asian Games silver medallist and Paris Olympian Kishore Kumar Jena skipping the meet. Rising prospects Dipanshu Sharma and Vikrant Malik were also absent, paving the way for Vipul Yadav to take top honours with a 66.42m throw.

Indian Open Athletics 2025 Patna meet results:

Men's 10000m: 1. Shivam (30:26.20); 2. Raj Shekhar Pathak (30:26.92); 3. Pankaj Kumar (30:35.87)

Women's 10000m: 1. Nandani Gupta (35:55.83); 2. Reeba Anna George (37:56.43); 3. Chandra Kala Sharma (42:09.12)

Men's 1500m: 1. Rahul (3:48.42); 2. Manoj Kami (3:52.27); 3. Dayanidhi Munda (3:53.30)

Women's 1500m: 1. Laxmipriya Kisan (4:37.90); 2. Nitu Kumari (4:39.16); 3. Mahima Choudhary (4:57.39)

Women's discus throw: 1. Ameraanwar Shah (47.77m); 2. Kritika Kumari (41.40m)

Women's triple jump: 1. Km Sonam (12.64m); 2. Martina Ilisiyus Lakr (12.32m); 3. Preeti (12.29m)

Men's 200m: Raja Babu (21.24s); 2. Ankit Kumar Kaswan (21.30s); 3. Brajesh Singh (21.43s)

Men's discus throw: 1. Rohit Kumar (51.56m); 2. Deepak Yadav (51.04m); 3. Ashish Kumar (49.97m)

Women's 200m: 1. Shivkanya Mukati (24.30s); 2. Prakruthi Roopa Rao B (24.65s); 3. Teena Pareek (24.74s)

Men's triple jump: 1. Puneet Kumar (15.64m); 2. Vishal Bahadur (15.59m); 3. Sanal Scaria (15.43m)

Men's long jump: 1. Sarun Payasingh (7.62m); 2. Aman Singh (7.56m); 3. Aditya Kumar Singh (7.54m)

Women's javelin throw: NA

Men's shot put: 1. Akash Grehwal (18.05m); 2. Shivam Choudhary (17.35m); 3. Abhishek Singh (16.44m)

Women's 100m: 1. Shatakshi Rai (12.04s); 2. Srabani Nanda (12.05s); 3. Prakruthi Roopa Rao B (12.11s)

Women's shot put: 1. Vidhi (15.34m); 2. Anshika (12.44m); 3. Puja Kumari (12.43m)

Men's 100m: 1. Yernena Balavardhan (10.66s); 2. Abhinash Sahu (10.71s); 3. Nirbhay Nath Tiwari (10.77s)

Men's javelin throw: 1. Vipul Yadav (66.42m); 2. Gaurav Yadav (66.16m); 3. Vishesh Tiwari (64.27m)

Women's 400m: 1. Kiran Pahal (54.93s); 2. Shivkanya Mukati (55.29s); 3. Nofisa Khatun (55.42s)

Women's long jump: 1. Manisha Merel (5.79m); 2. Purnima Hembram (5.67m); 3. Lakshmi Gemmela (5.60m)

Men's 400m: 1. Brajesh Singh (47.68); 2. Piyush Raj (47.73); 3. Setu Mishra (47.84)

Women's 800m: 1. Nidhi Thakur (2:18.94); 2. Punam Nishad (2:19.41); 3. Mahima Choudhary (2:23.10)

Men's 800m: 1. Nilkantha Ray (1:51.88); 2. Debraj Mallick (1:52.06); 3. Yuvraj Tyagi (1:52.99)

Men's 5000m: 1. Mannu Kumar Singh (14:49.95); 2. Deepak Kumar Thakur (14:49.98); 3. Raj Tiwari (14:50.55)

Women's 5000m: 1. Reeba Anna George (17:48.97); 2. Nitu Kumari (17:59.25); 3. Sonika Rajwade (18:08.79). (ANI)

