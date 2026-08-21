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Home / Sports / Olympian Shivpal Singh receives 10-year ban for second doping offence

Olympian Shivpal Singh receives 10-year ban for second doping offence

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ANI
Updated At : 05:18 PM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Olympian Shivpal Singh has been handed a 10-year ban for a second doping violation, effectively putting his athletics career in jeopardy, according to Olympics.com.

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The 31-year-old javelin thrower, who competed for India at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, was suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) Disciplinary Panel after testing positive for methandienone, a prohibited anabolic steroid.

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This is Shivpal's second doping offence. His first came in 2021, when he returned a positive test for a steroid during an out-of-competition test. NADA's Disciplinary Panel initially imposed a four-year ban in August 2022, with the suspension backdated to 2021.

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According to Olympics.com, Shivpal later appealed the decision and argued that the positive result was caused by contaminated supplements. In January 2023, NADA's Appeal Panel accepted his explanation and reduced the ban to one year.

He returned to competition in April 2023 and went on to win bronze at the National Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar in June that year, followed by gold at the National Games in Goa.

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The latest 10-year suspension is likely to bring an end to his competitive career, given his age.

One of the biggest achievements of Shivpal's career came at the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships in Doha, where he won silver with a personal-best throw of 86.23 metres.

His most recent competitive appearance came at the Indian Open Throws Competition in March 2025, where he finished second. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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