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Home / Sports / Olympian Vinesh Phogat wins second bout in Asian Games selection trial

Olympian Vinesh Phogat wins second bout in Asian Games selection trial

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ANI
Updated At : 04:00 PM May 30, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Veteran wrestler and Olympian Vinesh Phogat continued her impressive run at the Asian Games 2026 selection trials by winning her second bout against Nishu at the Indira Gandhi Stadium on Saturday.

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Phogat had earlier defeated Jyoti from Haryana with a commanding 7-1 scoreline in her first match.

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With her two consecutive wins, Phogat is positioning herself strongly for a spot on the Indian wrestling contingent for the upcoming Asian Games. Her consistent performance in the trials underscores her experience and skill, making her a key contender for the international event.

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Earlier today, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) confirmed Vinesh Phogat's participation in the 53kg category at the Asian Games 2026 selection trials.

"The weigh-in for all weight categories, including the Women's 53kg category, was conducted at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi, as per the approved schedule for the Asian Games selection trials. All eligible wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, reported for the weigh-in and completed the requisite formalities," the WFI statement said.

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"Accordingly, all eligible wrestlers who fulfilled the prescribed requirements have been cleared to participate in the selection trials, which are scheduled to commence shortly," the statement added.

Vinesh Phogat weighed in at 53.9 kg and was slotted into the 53 kg draw. The Haryana wrestler and Julana MLA will face Meenakshi Goyat and Antim Panghal in the selection trials. The winner of the trials will represent India at the continental event later this year.

As directed by the Delhi High Court, Aditi Chauhan from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and M.M. Somaiya from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) are present as observers during the trials at the IG Stadium. WFI President Sanjay Singh is also present.

Earlier on Friday, while granting interim relief to Phogat, the Supreme Court also sought her response to the petition filed by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) challenging her participation in the trials. The matter is scheduled to be heard next on Monday, June 1.

In its May 22 order, the Delhi High Court had directed that Phogat be allowed to participate in the selection trials scheduled for May 30 and 31.

The High Court further ordered that the trials be video-recorded and conducted under the supervision of independent observers appointed by the SAI and the IOA to ensure transparency in the selection process.

The directions were issued by a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia while hearing Phogat's appeal against an interim order passed by a single-judge Bench. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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