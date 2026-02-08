Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call for a Fit India received a mammoth boost at a special edition of the 'Sundays on Cycle' at the Sarusajai Stadium Complex today. In a star-studded event, two Olympians, a world champion boxer, a special Indian women's footballer and a women's Dronacharya boxing coach were among many well-known sports personalities who reiterated that there was no substitute for fitness of the body and mind, according to an official statement.

Early this morning, Assam sports minister Shrimati Nandita Garlosa flagged off the Sundays on Cycle, where 400 participants took part in a six-kilometre course along NH 27 and around the Sarusajai Stadium, now called the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex.

"Such (fitness) events championed by PM Modi and wholeheartedly promoted by Union sports minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya are just appropriate to meet our dream of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. It's good to see the youth of Assam coming forward on a Sunday morning and taking part in a cycling event. These are encouraging signs," said Shrimati Garlosa.

Leading the cyclists were 2012 London Olympians Jayant Talukdar (archery), Bharat Chetri (hockey), former boxing world champion Sarita Devi, Indian women's football captain Ashalata Devi and Dronacharya boxing coach Sandhya Gurung. Fit India brand ambassadors Bibhu Moni Singha, Nisha Kumari, Divya Ahuja and Shyamantak Ganguly also took part in the cycle rally.

The sports complex wore a festive look with several fitness shows like yoga and dance uniting participants in a happy display of physical workout. Personnel from the ITBP, BSF and CRPF were the perfect cheerleaders as peppy and popular Hindi songs provided that extra spring in everyone's feet. A special display of kudo (a form of Japanese martial art) by 32 athletes from Assam's Sivasagar district added to the celebrations.

Chetri, who captained the Indian hockey team at the 2012 London Olympics, welcomed Sundays on Cycle, the 60th edition of which was celebrated across India today. "Which platform in the world promotes fitness this way? The government cannot go to everyone's home and bring them out to work on their physical fitness. This is a marvellous nation-wide platform to raise awareness for all age-groups. Now it is up to us to adopt a healthy lifestyle. The government is certainly doing its bit," said Chetri, who runs a hockey academy in Kalimpong, West Bengal.

"Fitness and cleanliness are habits inculcated by individuals. 'Sundays on Cycle' is just a vehicle to promote better life and health. This is a nationwide drive like so many other projects for the betterment of society at large," said Gangtok-based boxing Dronacharya coach Gurung, who had trained Assam's Lovlina Borgohain to a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Ashalata, who had played a rare 100 internationals for the national women's football team, said, "It was nice to see so many youngsters taking time out to come and cycle on a Sunday. At least the parents are realising that there is a life beyond tuition for becoming doctors or engineers." (ANI)

