DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Olympic medallist Gagan Narang, Olympian Anuraj Singh launch ABHYAS, a free digital shooting diary and learning app for athletes

Olympic medallist Gagan Narang, Olympian Anuraj Singh launch ABHYAS, a free digital shooting diary and learning app for athletes

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:09 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 20 (ANI): Gagan Narang, 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist and Vice President of the Indian Olympic Association, along with Olympian and Arjuna Awardee Anuraj Singh, announced the launch of 'ABHYAS', a digital shooting diary being developed under Project Amarjeet. The platform is designed to help shooting athletes document their training, track progress, and gain a better understanding of their performance over time.

ABHYAS, which stands for 'A Blueprint of Honing Your Accuracy in Shooting', will be available free of cost, with no subscription fees. The initiative aims to make digital tools for training documentation and performance analysis accessible to athletes regardless of their financial circumstances or training setup, as per a press release.

Advertisement

Drawing on the role that training diaries have played in an athlete’s development, ABHYAS seeks to bring a more structured approach to recording practice sessions, competition performances, technical observations and equipment changes. The platform is being developed for Olympic rifle and pistol shooting disciplines.

Advertisement

Speaking about the initiative, Gagan Narang said, “Throughout my shooting career, maintaining a training diary helped me understand my performance beyond the scores. It allowed me to look back at training sessions, identify patterns and understand what was working and what needed improvement. We want to make this practice accessible to every shooter through ABHYAS. The platform will be free forever because an athlete’s access to a tool like this should not depend on their financial circumstances. Technology can help athletes understand their training better, but the hard work, discipline and commitment must come from them. Our aim is to give shooters a resource that supports them throughout their journey.”

The platform is being developed to include digital training and competition diaries, shot plotting, performance tracking, equipment records and space for technical observations and personal reflections. These features are intended to help athletes build a consistent record of their training and identify patterns in their performance over time.

Advertisement

ABHYAS also aims to support conversations between athletes and coaches by providing a record of training sessions, technical adjustments and progress. For young and emerging shooters, developing the habit of recording and reviewing training can help build greater awareness of their performance and areas that need attention.

The initiative is part of Project Amarjeet, established by Narang and Singh in loving memory of Narang’s mother, Amarjit Narang. The launch is planned to coincide with her birth anniversary, giving the initiative a personal significance for the family.

Through Project Amarjeet, Narang and Singh aim to contribute to the development of India's shooting ecosystem by improving access to resources and support for athletes at different stages of their sporting careers.

Ahead of the official launch, shooting athletes, coaches and academies can register their interest in ABHYAS at www.abhyas.projectamarjeet.in. Further details about the platform’s features, availability and rollout will be announced in due course. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts