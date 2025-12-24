DT
Home / Sports / Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker enrolls in IIM Rohtak's Sports Management Diploma

Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker enrolls in IIM Rohtak's Sports Management Diploma

IIM Rohtak inaugurated the seventh batch of the 16-month programme recently

Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 07:35 PM Dec 24, 2025 IST
Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker.
Olympic medallist pistol shooter Manu Bhaker has enrolled as a participant in the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak’s Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Management for Executives.

IIM Rohtak inaugurated the seventh batch of the 16-month programme recently, welcoming a new cohort that includes national and international sportspersons alongside working professionals and sports enthusiasts.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Shyam Singh Yadav, former international sportsperson, international coach and Member of Parliament, as guest of honour.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Dheeraj Sharma, Director, IIM Rohtak, underlined the institute’s larger vision of strengthening India’s sports ecosystem by building capable, ethical and future-ready sports professionals.

“Bhaker’s enrolment adds fresh momentum to the programme’s practitioner-driven approach. She has got admission after fulfilling the prerequisite criteria of IIM Rohtak which require written tests, interviews and other mandatory norms,” he added.

