Olympics qualifiers: Vandana Katariya’s injury deals India big blow

Ranchi, January 3

Experienced forward Vandana Katariya was today ruled out of the Indian women’s hockey team’s Olympics qualifiers here, dealing a blow to the team for the January 13 to 19 tournament.

Vandana, who was named the vice-captain, suffered a cheekbone fracture during training. Youngster Baljeet Kaur was named her replacement.

Nikki Pradhan, the first women’s hockey player from Jharkhand to represent India in the Olympic Games in 2016, will now be the vice-captain of the team.

“It’s unfortunate that Vandana won’t be part of the tournament. She sustained a fracture in her cheekbone during a training session, and she has been advised to rest,” chief coach Janneke Schopman said.

“While we will miss the experience of Vandana, Baljeet Kaur who has been doing well for the team will step in for her senior compatriot and Nikki, also a very experienced player for India, will shoulder the responsibility of vice-captain,” she added.

The Indian team, led by seasoned goalkeeper Savita Punia, will begin its campaign on January 13 against United States, a team it fought against in 2019 for a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics.

Having failed to book a direct Olympics berth at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year, the Indian team is looking for one through the qualifying tournament.

The top three teams from the tournament will qualify for the 2024 Paris Games.

