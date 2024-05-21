On collision course: KKR take on SRH in power-hitting slugfest

PTI

Ahmedabad, May 20

High-flying Kolkata Knight Riders and an unpredictable Sunrisers Hyderabad, teams that have built their IPL campaign on power-hitting, will look to outmuscle each other in Qualifier 1 here tomorrow. If KKR were the first team to make the playoffs this year, SRH gave themselves a huge boost by inflicting a four-wicket loss on Punjab Kings to eventually finish second, ahead of Rajasthan Royals.

While the two top teams from the 70-match league stage have enjoyed some time off courtesy incessant rains during their respective clashes over the last 10 days, the lack of turnaround time to compete in a high-intensity playoff game will also pose a unique challenge.

SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have both got their runs at a strike rate exceeding 200. BCCI

KKR and SRH will get only a day’s time to traverse thousands of kilometres and get here for the first half of the playoffs as they both featured on the final day of the league round yesterday. SRH would feel they have hit their strides following a comprehensive win over PBKS and having also got recent game-time. The same isn’t the case for KKR, who last played a complete game on May 11.

Shreyas Iyer’s KKR had won four games on the trot before rains washed away their last two league games.

KKR will also have to fill in the huge void at the top with their second-highest run-scorer and wicketkeeper Phil Salt (435 runs) leaving the camp for national duty with England ahead of the T20 World Cup. Salt had forged a devastating partnership with Sunil Narine (461) at the top. KKR had benefited from their ultra-aggressive approach with the bat, backed by a potent middle-order even though skipper Iyer (287) has not had a major impact yet.

The washout against RR in particular robbed KKR of an opportunity to give expected replacement Rahmanullah Gurbaz a go at the top with Narine, which would have settled a few concerns.

For KKR, the form of Nitish Rana adds more solidity to the middle-order while a fiery Andre Russell among the finishers promises them vital runs.

In many ways, SRH match KKR’s firepower on paper and that is what adds to the lure of this contest.

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have both got their runs at a strike rate exceeding 200 while inspiring their side to rewrite a few records.

Australian southpaw Head has in many ways redefined aggressiveness with the bat while also remaining successful (533 runs with one century and four fifties).

His fearlessness has also brought the best out of the young Indian batter Abhishek (467), who has clobbered an overall 41 sixes this IPL — 10 more than his overall tally of 31 in the previous six seasons.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ahmedabad #Cricket #IPL