New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Today marks 43 years since India's historic triumph at the 1983 ODI World Cup, a landmark moment that transformed the landscape of Indian cricket. Under the captaincy of Kapil Dev, India defied all expectations by defeating the mighty West Indies in the final at Lord's on June 25, 1983.

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It was a victory that inspired generations, turning cricket into a national passion and laying the foundation for India's rise as a dominant force in world cricket.

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Kapil Dev's men were crowned champions at Lord's with an unbelievable victory over the favourites, West Indies. The latter won the toss and opted to bowl first.

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Heading into the finals, India shocked the cricketing world with their impressive performances in the cricketing marquee event after disappointing outings in 1975 and 1979, in which they could not progress beyond the group stages.

West Indies were heading into the finals as favourites, having won the previous two World Cups in 1975 and 1979.

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The Kapil Dev-led side managed to score just 183 runs as Andy Roberts took three wickets while Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding, and Larry Gomes picked up two wickets each.

Defending 183, India did a good job of controlling the Windies' run flow, reducing the side to 57/3. Soon after, the team from the Caribbean was reduced to 76/6, and India were the favourite to win the title.

Mohinder Amarnath took the final wicket of Michael Holding to give India their first-ever World Cup title win. In the finals, the West Indies were bowled out for 140, and India won the match by 43 runs.

Kapil Dev lifting the trophy on the balcony of Lord's Cricket Ground is still an image to savour for all Indian fans. In the finals, Mohinder Amarnath was chosen as the Man of the Match. He scored 26 runs with the bat and also picked up three wickets with the ball.

India have been a regular participant in the World Cup from its beginning to the latest edition. The first edition was held in 1975 and from there on, it has taken place after a span of every four years.

West Indies won the first two World Cup titles (1975, 1979) and were the runner-up in 1983. India, on the other hand, have won the title twice, in 1983 and 2011.

MS Dhoni captained the 2011 team to win their second title after 28 years. Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, India finished as runner-up in the 2023 World Cup.

Australia, the most successful team in ODI World Cups, have won the tournament six times (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015 and 2023).

Brief Scores in the 1983 ODI World Cup final: India 183 in 54.4 overs (Kris Srikkanth 38, Sandeep Patil 27, Andy Roberts 3/32) defeated West Indies 140 (Viv Richards 33, Jeff Dujon 25, Mohinder Amarnath 3/12) by 43 runs. (ANI)

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