"Once a King, always a King": Cricket fraternity showers love as Virat Kohli turns 37

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): India's cricketing superstar and one of the modern era's greatest batters, Virat Kohli, turned 37 on Wednesday, with heartfelt wishes pouring in from teammates, former players, and his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The cricketing world came together to celebrate Kohli, a player whose passion, consistency, and hunger for excellence have made him a global icon.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav took to X to wish his senior, saying, "Happy Birthday, Virat Bhai. Keep shining and inspiring always."

Happy Birthday, Virat Bhai 🎂♥️ Keep shining and inspiring always. @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/whc27zz8ab — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) November 5, 2025

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who shared a close bond with Kohli during his RCB days, said on X, "To the man with a fierce spirit, the heart that beats for every challenge, may you continue to inspire generations to come. God bless and Happy Birthday, Virat bhaiya."

To the man with fierce spirit, the heart that beats for every challenge, May you continue to inspire generations to come. God bless and Happy Birthday Virat bhaiya 🫂🤍 🎂 pic.twitter.com/c6HT7jiXiN — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) November 5, 2025

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh shared a nostalgic video capturing Kohli's journey from his early days to his modern-day dominance, featuring several moments of the duo together.

"Once a King, always a King. Happy birthday @imVkohli! Sending you lots of love for a great year ahead. Stay blessed!" Yuvraj said.

Once a King, always a King 👑 Happy birthday @imVkohli 🎂 Sending you lots of love for a great year ahead. Stay blessed! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9DhcCFS6DS — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 5, 2025

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also joined in with a trademark witty message on Instagram, "Happy Birthday @virat.kohli. Bowlers ke nightmares ka permanent address aur fans ke dil ka permanent residence. Have a great year, Virat."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag)

Kohli's IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, celebrated their talismanic batter by posting a picture on X highlighting his glittering achievements over the years.

ICC U19 World Cup 🔥 ICC Cricket World Cup Winner 🥶 ICC Champions Trophy Winner x2 😮‍💨 ICC Test Mace Winner 🤌 ICC T20 World Cup Winner😎 IPL Champion 🏆 Different stages, same ruler. 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗳 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗺𝘀. 👑#HappyBirthdayViratKohli #PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/anZRCsp73E — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) November 5, 2025

Young India pacer Arshdeep Singh too sent his wishes on his Instagram story, "Janamdin Mubarak paji. God bless."

Since bursting onto the international cricket scene back in 2008 as a chubby-faced teenager from the streets of West Delhi, the veteran batter has reached a stratosphere in world cricket that few have achieved, accumulating a mix of personal and team accomplishments that could leave almost any major cricketer from his time envious. (ANI)

