DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / "Once a King, always a King": Cricket fraternity showers love as Virat Kohli turns 37

"Once a King, always a King": Cricket fraternity showers love as Virat Kohli turns 37

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:50 PM Nov 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251105111343
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): India's cricketing superstar and one of the modern era's greatest batters, Virat Kohli, turned 37 on Wednesday, with heartfelt wishes pouring in from teammates, former players, and his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Advertisement

The cricketing world came together to celebrate Kohli, a player whose passion, consistency, and hunger for excellence have made him a global icon.

Advertisement

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav took to X to wish his senior, saying, "Happy Birthday, Virat Bhai. Keep shining and inspiring always."

Advertisement

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who shared a close bond with Kohli during his RCB days, said on X, "To the man with a fierce spirit, the heart that beats for every challenge, may you continue to inspire generations to come. God bless and Happy Birthday, Virat bhaiya."

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh shared a nostalgic video capturing Kohli's journey from his early days to his modern-day dominance, featuring several moments of the duo together.

Advertisement

"Once a King, always a King. Happy birthday @imVkohli! Sending you lots of love for a great year ahead. Stay blessed!" Yuvraj said.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also joined in with a trademark witty message on Instagram, "Happy Birthday @virat.kohli. Bowlers ke nightmares ka permanent address aur fans ke dil ka permanent residence. Have a great year, Virat."

Kohli's IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, celebrated their talismanic batter by posting a picture on X highlighting his glittering achievements over the years.

"ICC U19 World Cup

ICC Cricket World Cup

ICC Champions Trophy x2

ICC Test Mace

ICC T20 World Cup

IPL Champion"

Young India pacer Arshdeep Singh too sent his wishes on his Instagram story, "Janamdin Mubarak paji. God bless."

Since bursting onto the international cricket scene back in 2008 as a chubby-faced teenager from the streets of West Delhi, the veteran batter has reached a stratosphere in world cricket that few have achieved, accumulating a mix of personal and team accomplishments that could leave almost any major cricketer from his time envious. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts