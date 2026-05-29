London [UK], May 29 (ANI): Few bowlers have entered the build-up to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup with as much rhythm and confidence as Lauren Bell.

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The England fast bowler has been among the standout performers in the recent white-ball series against the New Zealand women's cricket team, delivering incisive opening spells and striking consistently during the powerplay.

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Bell picked up five wickets across the two ODIs at an impressive economy rate of 4.36 before carrying that form into the T20Is, where she claimed three wickets in two matches while conceding runs at just 5.62 per over.

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She also made an immediate impact in the opening T20I against India women's team, returning figures of 3/34, including two wickets in her very first over. Now, with England preparing to host the Women's T20 World Cup beginning June 12, Bell admits the excitement around the squad continues to grow.

"I think we're extremely excited for sure. It's maybe like a once-in-a-career opportunity sort of thing. We can't wait to get going, and it's some opportunity to be a part of," Bell said while speaking to ICC.

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England head into the tournament carrying expectations of success on home soil, but Bell believes the squad is in a strong position, especially with the variety available in their bowling attack.

"I think we're in an amazing place as a squad where we've got all bases covered in those terms, and we've got four outstanding world-class spinners, and I think that's an amazing place to be. It will obviously be like, we can turn up to the grounds and can pick our best team depending on conditions and what we think is right for match-ups of that game. We're in an amazing place, and all four of them are world-class, and I'm glad that they're part of my bowling attack," she added.

Bell also highlighted the influence of captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, who England hope will return fully fit ahead of the tournament.

"I think it's hard to look past our captain, Nat Sciver-Brunt. I think she's obviously one of the best all-rounders in the world, and having her on the team sheet lifts us as a squad. When she's back fit, I think she'll make a massive impact this World Cup," she said.

Bell's own role could prove equally important. The tall right-armer has consistently troubled batters with significant swing and steep bounce, something she says fuels her competitiveness in modern T20 cricket.

"I think batters want to come from the first over, which actually fills me with excitement. I think I like to get in the battle, and I like to think I enjoy it. It's obviously more challenging, and the amount of shots and where you get hit now has just changed massively," Bell said.

"I find it exciting and I'm obviously in the team to take wickets and when a batter's coming at me, I feel like I'm in the game for that. I find it exciting, but yeah, it's definitely, they're looking to take you on from ball one. I just see it as an exciting opportunity," she added.

England open their campaign against Sri Lanka in Birmingham as they chase a first Women's T20 World Cup title since 2009. (ANI)

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