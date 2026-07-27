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Home / Sports / "One area we want Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to improve is his overall fitness": VVS Laxman

"One area we want Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to improve is his overall fitness": VVS Laxman

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ANI
Updated At : 08:28 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Harare [Zimbabwe], July 27 (ANI): Stand-in India head coach VVS Laxman believes teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi must continue improving his fitness to unlock his full potential and take his game to the next level.

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Sooryavanshi showcased his immense talent with a scintillating 81 off 49 balls in India's 35-run victory over Zimbabwe in Harare on Sunday.

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His match-winning knock helped him finish as the series' leading run-scorer with 151 runs in three matches, earning him his maiden Player of the Series award.

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His efforts with the bat in Zimbabwe come on the back of a standout performance for India at the ICC Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup at the start of the year, showcasing the full capabilities the 15-year-old has at his disposal with hints of what the future may hold for the hard-hitting left-hander.

And while the cricketing world has already been in awe of Sooryavanshi's effort with the bat thus far, Laxman has pinpointed one area the teenager must work on if he wants to continue his journey on an upward trend.

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"The one area we want him to improve is his overall fitness," Laxman said as per the ICC website.

"He's a very young boy. He himself wants to get better in every aspect of the game. Even today, when he got injured (while attempting a diving catch running in from deep square leg), he still wanted to stay on the field. It was our physio who asked him to come off. That's the eagerness and earnestness he has to contribute in every possible way to the team,' he added.

Laxman has played a key role in Sooryavanshi's rapid rise, having overseen India's triumphant Under-19 World Cup campaign earlier this year in his capacity as the BCCI's Head of Cricket. The teenage prodigy starred with the bat, amassing 439 runs to finish as the tournament's leading run-scorer and earn the Player of the Tournament award.

That stellar campaign marked another milestone in Sooryavanshi's remarkable ascent, which has also featured a string of commanding performances for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League over the past two seasons. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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