"One day Indian team will play in FIFA World Cup finals and even host it": Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 19 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has expressed his ambition of seeing India not only qualify for a FIFA World Cup but also host the tournament in the future, as football fever grips the state ahead of the 2026 World Cup final between defending champions Argentina and European champions Spain.

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Sharing a post on X on Sunday, the Chief Minister underlined his passion for football and his long-term vision for Indian football, expressing confidence that Telangana would produce future World Cup stars.

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"Most of you know I am a die-hard sports and a #football lover. I loved the day we could bring GOAT #Messi to #Hyderabad to share the pitch with children of Telangana. But there is a deeper purpose and vision for my support of the FIFA World Cup. I am convinced one day @IndianFootball team will play in the World Cup Finals and even host it. And mark my word, several of those future stars will be from #Telangana. Enjoy the finals," Reddy wrote.

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Most of you know I am a die-hard sports and a #football lover. I loved the day we could bring GOAT #Messi to #Hyderabad to share the pitch with children of Telangana. But there is a deeper purpose and vision for my support of the FIFA World Cup. I am convinced one day… pic.twitter.com/3vfoQ6i1pb — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) July 19, 2026

The Chief Minister's remarks came a day after the Telangana government permitted commercial and private sports, food and beverage establishments to remain open for public screenings of the FIFA World Cup final, scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Monday.

Hotels, restaurants, pubs, cafes and other eligible establishments across the state have been allowed to host live screenings until the conclusion of the match, with authorities imposing security arrangements similar to those followed on New Year's Eve. Police have also announced a zero-tolerance policy against violations, particularly drunk driving, warning that strict action will be taken against offenders.

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The initiative comes amid growing football enthusiasm across Hyderabad, with public screening venues expected to attract thousands of fans. The city has also embraced the occasion with football-themed murals, including artwork of Lionel Messi and Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri adorning pillars along the Gachibowli Flyover.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final at the New York New Jersey Stadium will witness the first-ever title clash between the reigning European champions and the reigning Copa America champions.

Spain entered the final in formidable form after conceding just one goal throughout the tournament. Following a goalless draw against Cape Verde in their opening game, Luis de la Fuente's side have won six successive matches, eliminating Austria, Portugal, Belgium and France en route to the final. La Roja are unbeaten in 37 matches and could set a new record for the longest unbeaten run by a European men's national team with a victory.

Argentina, meanwhile, are chasing back-to-back World Cup titles after overcoming England 2-1 in the semi-finals.

Lionel Scaloni's men have won 14 consecutive matches and have built a reputation for producing dramatic late comebacks, scoring a tournament-record eight goals after the 85th minute on their road to a seventh World Cup final. (ANI)

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