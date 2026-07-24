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Home / Sports / "One of my all time favourite players": Jos Buttler cherishes signed ODI jersey received from Rohit Sharma

"One of my all time favourite players": Jos Buttler cherishes signed ODI jersey received from Rohit Sharma

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ANI
Updated At : 08:23 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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London [UK], July 24 (ANI): England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler expressed happiness at having received a signed Team India shirt from superstar opener Rohit Sharma following the conclusion of the ODI series against India at home, calling him "one of his all-time favourite players".

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Despite struggles in the first two matches of the series, which put a doubt over Rohit's future in the ODIs leading up to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027, the 'Hitman' served the world a reminder of his effortless timing, elegance and class with a sensational century during a massive chase of 388 in the final ODI at Lord's, which marked his first-ever international tonne at the iconic venue known as the 'Home of Cricket'.

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Taking to Instagram, Buttler posted a picture of a signed jersey received from Rohit, saying, "One opposition player's shirt I've always wanted. One of my all-time favourite players. Will treasure this; thank you, @rohitsharma45."

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Rohit ended the England ODIs with 175 runs in three matches at an average of 58.33 and a strike rate of 98.31, with a century, a blistering 138 in 110 balls with 17 fours and five sixes during a 388-run chase in the series decider, which India lost by 27 runs. Despite India's series loss by 2-1, a masterclass from 'the Hitman' and his century stand with long-time batting partner Virat Kohli (74 in 60 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) enthralled the fans in attendance.

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With 11,895 runs in 288 matches and 280 innings at an average of 48.95 and a strike rate of 93.04, including 34 centuries, 62 fifties and a best score of 264, Rohit is one of the world's greatest ODI batters ever, ranked seventh in all-time run-scoring lists and India's third-highest run-getter in the format behind Virat Kohli (14,941) and Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs).

In nine ODIs this year, Rohit has scored 379 runs in nine innings at an average of 42.11, with a century and a fifty each, and a best score of 138. Rohit and Virat will be seen in action during ODIs against West Indies at home from September 27 to October 3. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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