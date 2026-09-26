DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / "One of the best batters": Sitanshu Kotak lauds Jaiswal; urges him to keep working hard

"One of the best batters": Sitanshu Kotak lauds Jaiswal; urges him to keep working hard

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:52 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], September 26 (ANI): India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak backed opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal to stay patient amid strong competition for places, praising the young opener as “one of the best batters” and highlighting his consistent performances whenever given an opportunity.

Kotak urged Jaiswal to continue working on his skills, practice and mindset while waiting for his next chance. Jaiswal has returned to India’s ODI squad for the West Indies series, but his place in the playing XI, particularly at the top of the order, is not assured.

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill remain the preferred opening combination, leaving Jaiswal to compete for a place in the side and stake his claim whenever an opportunity arises.

Advertisement

Kotak was speaking to the reporters on the eve of India's first ODI against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

"I think there is so much competition (for team spots) and so many players are performing. Jaiswal, we all know he is one of the best batters, and whenever he gets an opportunity, he performs. So he is part of the team," Kotak told reporters.

Advertisement

"As support staff, we look after his skills, practice and his mindset, and Gautam Gambhir also talks to him a lot, but sometimes you see, say, if there are three very good wicketkeepers, only one can play," Kotak said.

"So, it is not that somebody has been unfair to him. He should keep working hard and waiting for the opportunity, and so far whenever he has been getting the opportunity, he has performed," he added.

Jaiswal featured in all three ODIs against Afghanistan at home but was subsequently left out of India’s squad for the tour of England. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts