"One of the best bowlers India has had": Madan Lal hails Shami as he retires from Test cricket

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 7 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal on Saturday praised Mohammed Shami's contribution to Indian cricket following the pacer's retirement from Test cricket, saying he deserved to continue playing for the national side for at least another year.

Shami announced his retirement from the longest format after representing India in 67 Test matches and taking 229 wickets on Friday night.

Speaking to ANI, Madan Lal said Shami had enjoyed an excellent career and had played a crucial role in several of India's victories. However, he felt the pacer might have decided to call time on his Test career after waiting for another opportunity to represent the country.

"Absolutely, it has been a very good career because, look, if a pacer has played 67 Test matches and taken 229 wickets, it shows that his career has been excellent, and he has also won matches for India on several occasions. So, look, what was happening that he had been waiting for two or three months, thinking maybe they would pick him for the Test matches, but they hadn't picked him yet. So, I think he must have thought that it's high time to say goodbye," Madan Lal told ANI.

Advertisement

The former cricketer also pointed to Shami's performances in the Ranji Trophy, where the pacer continued to take wickets, suggesting that he was hoping to earn another opportunity in the Indian Test team.

Madan Lal said Shami should have been considered for selection over the past year, adding that the team management could have continued with him had his performances remained good.

"He was performing well in the Ranji Trophy as well. He was taking wickets, so he was thinking maybe he would get one more chance, but he hasn't gotten it yet. However, for the past year, I understand he should have been playing. Later on, if his performance was good, they should have continued with him, but now that he has retired, nothing can be said because it is his own decision, but definitely, he is one of the best bowlers India has had," the former Indian cricketer added.

Advertisement

The 36-year-old announced his retirement through an Instagram post, bringing the curtain down on his Test career. Renowned for his ability to generate seam movement and swing with both the new and old ball, Shami bows out with 229 wickets from 64 Tests, including six five-wicket hauls. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)