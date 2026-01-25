Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 25 (ANI): Joe Root praised England's head coach Brendon McCullum as one of the best coaches he's worked with, despite England's disappointing outing in the recently concluded Ashes earlier this month.

Root remained optimistic about the team's future, citing exciting potential in the group, after England's win in the second ODI against Sri Lanka. Root joins Harry Brook and Ben Stokes in backing McCullum, whose position has been under severe pressure following England's heavy defeat in the Ashes. England lost the Ashes series 4-1 against Australia.

"I think Baz is one of the best coaches I've ever worked with. Obviously, we're disappointed with the way things went out in Australia, but I still think there's a lot more really exciting things to come from this group," Joe Root said after England's win in the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Root cited McCullum's impact on his own batting performances, stating, "If you look at my own personal game, the time that he's been the coach, it's improved tenfold."

Since McCullum took over as England's Test coach in 2022, Root has been on a roll, scoring 16 centuries in 46 Tests. This impressive streak has cemented his position as one of the world's top batters.

"Obviously, it's more fun when you win. But I'm still having the best time of my life. I get to turn up and do the thing that I love every day with a great group of people, some brilliant minds and some experts that you can constantly keep improving and developing under," he added.

Root's brilliant all-round performance helped England defeat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the second ODI at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Saturday.

While chasing 220 on a difficult track, Root made an outstanding 75 off 90 balls, including five fours. With the ball, he scalped two wickets, removing Asitha Fernando (0) and Dunith Wellalage (20).

With this win, the Three Lions levelled the three-match ODI series 1-1. The third and final ODI will be played at the very same stadium in Colombo on January 27. (ANI)

