Lahore [Pakistan], October 30 (ANI): England white-ball head coach Brendon McCullum expressed satisfaction with his side’s performance after they ended a three-match losing streak with a 55-run victory over Sri Lanka in the ongoing tri-series in Lahore.

Acknowledging that his relatively inexperienced ODI side was put under pressure during the contest, he praised captain Harry Brook for his composure, tactical awareness and leadership in turning the game around.

Advertisement

McCullum admitted England were behind the game when Sri Lanka were five wickets down but credited Brook for slowing the opposition's momentum and making crucial decisions at the right time.

Advertisement

He also highlighted the importance of giving younger players valuable experience, adding that the victory would be a significant learning opportunity for the team.

"It was a very satisfying performance today. We were put under pressure again. We've talked extensively leading into this tri-series about wanting to get experience in some of our guys, because whilst we've got some talent, we haven't got a super experienced one-day side," McCullum told Sky Sports.

Advertisement

"We were probably behind the game, to be honest, when they were five-down, but Brooky was able to slow it down, make some plays, and obviously we were able to get the wickets we needed. But he would have grown enormously. I can't talk highly enough of his captaincy, not just his tactics, but also his leadership," he added.

McCullum heaped further praise on Brook, describing him as one of the finest tactical captains he has worked with. He highlighted Brook’s cricketing intelligence, sharp decision-making and ability to command the respect of the dressing room.

The England head coach also praised his collaborative leadership style, noting that Brook actively involves others in decision-making. McCullum believes the high-pressure encounter will further strengthen Brook’s experience and development as a captain.

"I think he's one of the best tactical captains I've ever come across. He's got such an astute brain. He wears his intelligence lightly externally, but he's a very, very switched-on man and a very switched-on cricketer. And he's got the respect of the entire dressing room," McCullum added.

"He leads them. They follow him. He's interactive with his leadership. It's not just him out there on his own. He does call upon many other people as well. He will have learned a lot from getting thrust into a situation like this, where the game is travelling at breakneck speed, and you're having to make decisions which can win or lose a game," he concluded.

Coming to the match, England posted a massive 386/5 in 50 overs, riding on Ben Duckett’s brilliant 167 off 132 balls. He shared a 163-run opening stand with Tom Banton, who scored 74, while Harry Brook (44) and Jordan Cox (43) made valuable contributions to power England to a commanding total.

In reply, Sri Lanka looked well placed to pull off another remarkable chase, with Kusal Mendis scoring 89 off 71 deliveries and Rathnayake keeping the hosts in contention with a stunning 118 off just 77 balls. Janith Liyanage (27) and Sahan Arachchige (30) also chipped in with useful contributions, sharing crucial partnerships with Rathnayake.

However, England kept striking at regular intervals, with Joe Root dismissing Mendis before Liam Dawson removed Rathnayake in the 45th over. Dawson was England’s standout bowler, finishing with figures of 4/49 as the visitors wrapped up the contest to secure a much-needed victory. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)