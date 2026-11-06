“One of the fittest and strongest”: Brook outlines England’s roadmap as they prepare for white-ball series against Australia

Perth [Australia], November 6 (ANI): England captain Harry Brook has stressed the importance of improving the team's preparation and fitness standards ahead of their upcoming white-ball series against Australia.

With England set to play three ODIs and five T20Is against Australia Down Under, Brook said the team would use the series as an opportunity to sharpen their skills, strengthen their fitness and establish higher standards in their preparations to the next year’s ODI World Cup in Africa.

Notably, England had come under intense scrutiny over their off-field conduct during the 2025-26 Ashes and will be keen to avoid a repeat of such criticism during the upcoming series.

"With the World Cup 12 months away, it's a good period now to really start to try and nestle down, hone in on the skills and the lessons that we've learned," Brook said, as quoted by Cricinfo.

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"Key thing is to try and be one of the fittest and strongest sides in the world. To be able to try and dominate throughout that competition (World Cup),” he added.

Brook acknowledged that results cannot always be guaranteed but emphasised that the team could take responsibility for improving its preparation.

"Obviously, whether you win or lose isn't always there. You can never guarantee that, but the off-field...you can guarantee the off-field preparation can be a lot better. Can really help towards winning games,” he said

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Meanwhile, England have several selection decisions to make ahead of the series, particularly regarding their spin-bowling combination. Adil Rashid, England's second-highest ODI wicket-taker and their first-choice white-ball spinner for a decade, was left out for three matches in Pakistan, with left-arm spinner Liam Dawson preferred by the team.

Dawson, who has received Brook's backing, delivered under pressure, adding to the selection debate over England's spin options.

However, Brook confirmed that Rashid was training ahead of the Australia series and was bowling well.

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"He's been training the last few days. He's good. He's bowling nicely. The decisions to not play him have been typically conditions based. We felt that left-arm was more suitable to the conditions in Pakistan as we saw throughout the series generally," he said.

England will begin their ODI series against Australia at Perth Stadium on November 13, followed by the second match in Adelaide and the third in Hobart. The two sides will then face off in a five-match T20I series. (ANI)

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