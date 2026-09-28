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Home / Sports / One swimmer, 37 nations, 7 golds: China's Zhang matches Japan’s haul at Asian Games

One swimmer, 37 nations, 7 golds: China's Zhang matches Japan’s haul at Asian Games

Chinese teenager’s stunning swimming campaign puts his individual tally on par with an entire country’s gold-medal count

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:27 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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China’s Zhang Zhanshuo. Image credit/Instagram @asiangames_2026
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China’s Zhang Zhanshuo has turned the 2026 Asian Games swimming pool into a showcase of individual brilliance, winning seven gold medals — the same number as Japan’s entire swimming gold-medal haul.

With swimmers from 37 countries competing, Japan has won seven swimming golds, while Hong Kong has two and South Korea, Bahrain and Chinese Taipei one each. Zhang alone has therefore matched Japan and surpassed the gold-medal tallies of several participating countries.

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His achievement is not merely about speed, but the endurance required to repeatedly return to the pool, withstand pressure and deliver across multiple events. It reflects the discipline and resilience deeply embedded in China’s elite sporting system, while also underlining Zhang’s individual hunger to keep pushing his limits.

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Japan needed an entire team to collect seven swimming golds. China’s Zhang did it alone.

A product of discipline — and an individual hunger

It would be simplistic to say that Zhang’s achievement is solely the result of Chinese culture. Sporting champions are shaped by a combination of talent, coaching, facilities, competition, opportunity and, above all, individual commitment.

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But the culture surrounding elite sport in China places considerable value on discipline and perseverance. Zhang’s performance is a striking example of what can happen when that environment meets an athlete willing to push himself repeatedly beyond his previous limits.

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