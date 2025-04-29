"Only goal is to play our best cricket": PBKS batter Prabhsimran Singh

New Delhi [India] April 29 (ANI): Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Prabhsimran Singh has emphasized a game-by-game approach, focusing on playing their best cricket and letting the results follow.

"There's no special planning-- we're taking it one match at a time. The only goal is to play our best cricket. If we focus on that, the results will take care of themselves. It's simple -- whichever team plays better on the day, wins. So our mindset is just to give our best in every game. Yes, we haven't qualified in recent years, but every season brings new players, and every 2-3 years there's a mega auction, so the team keeps changing," Prabhsimran Singh said speaking on Star Sports Press Room.

Singh acknowledged the team's desire to qualify and win the trophy, using it as motivation.

"At the back of our minds, of course, there's a desire to qualify and win the trophy -- we take that as motivation. But we don't carry the baggage of the past. Even if we don't qualify, nothing ends -- we'll come back stronger. Our thinking is positive, and our captain and coach are also positive-minded people. That helps us stay focused and avoid negative thoughts."

Prabhsimran Singh spoke about Punjab Kings Head Coach Ricky Ponting's message.

"When Punjab Kings retained me, I got a message from Ricky Ponting. We were playing the Emerging Asia Cup at that time -- I spoke to him there. He wanted me to stay; that's why they retained me. I was very happy because when I scored a 100 against Delhi Capitals in the IPL, he was the Delhi Capitals coach. We met after that match, and he told me I had a bright future. I spoke to him only once, and then again before being retained. I've been with Punjab Kings for seven years. They have trusted me -- now it's my turn to pay them back. I've strengthened myself mentally; the effort remains the same for the team," he added.

Prabhsimran Singh will be next seen in action when Chennai Super Kings host Punjab Kings in Match No. 49 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, April 30.

Five-time champions CSK are going through a tough phase in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. They have consistently been placed at the bottom, and their chances of qualifying are now almost over.

On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings are placed at the fifth spot with five wins, three defeats, and a no-result game in their nine games. They are coming off an abandoned game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). In the game before that, they had to face a seven-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at home. (ANI)

