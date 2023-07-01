 Onus on ace card Chhetri again : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Onus on ace card Chhetri again
Saff Championship

Onus on ace card Chhetri again

Onus on ace card Chhetri again

India’s players during a training session ahead of their semifinal against Lebanon.



PTI

Bengaluru, June 30

India will bank on the striking prowess of their talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri to tame a formidable Lebanon in their SAFF Championship semifinal here tomorrow.

Defending champions India entered the semis as the second-placed team behind Kuwait from Group A, while Lebanon topped Group B in their march to the last-four stage.

Chhetri has been India’s primary weapon in this tournament, scoring five goals in three matches to lead the charts. The sensational volley against Kuwait during India’s last group match underlined his burning desire to lead the team’s charge. India will need Chhetri to be on top of his game as they look to make the final.

Chhetri said Lebanon are tough opponents and taking them for granted might backfire. He did not read too much into India’s 2-0 victory over Lebanon in the recent Intercontinental Cup final.

“Lebanon is a tough side. We have already played them twice. I’m pretty sure they have the same feeling about us and trying to stay calm. We did our best to recuperate after so many games in such short time,” said Chhetri.

The likes of Sahal Abdul Samad, Mahesh Singh Naorem and Udanta Singh will have to up the ante to support their skipper. All of them have had their moments in the tournament, but apart from Chhetri, only Udanta and Mahesh have been able to find the target.

India will be served well if they can also chip in with goals as relying on one player, against an organised side like Lebanon, could prove costly.

The hosts will also hope that their defence will continue to work like a well-oiled machine as they have conceded only one goal in their last nine matches.

All these factors might not have lost on the Indians as Lebanon are a rather familiar opponents. The first meeting between the two sides took place in 1977 and they have engaged with each other seven more times since then.

Overall, Lebanon hold a 3-2 edge over India with three matches ending in draws.

India will miss the presence of their head coach Igor Stimac on the touchline after the Croatian was slapped with his second red card of the tournament against Kuwait. — PTI

Stimac banned for two games

Bengaluru: India head coach Igor Stimac was today handed a two-match ban for his red-card offence after he argued with the match officials during the home side’s 1-1 draw against Kuwait in their last group match of the SAFF Championships here. Stimac was also fined $500 as the SAFF Disciplinary Committee deemed it a fit case for suspending him for more than one match. PTI

Chhetri plays down retirement talk

Bengaluru: India skipper and mercurial striker Sunil Chhetri today played down the talks about his retirement saying he has not put any timeline for himself to bid adieu to the game. Chhetri is 38 but still continues to spearhead the Indian attack, as evidenced by the five goals he has netted in the ongoing SAFF Championship from three matches. “I don’t know when my last game for the country is going to be. It derives from the fact that I have never had long-term targets, I think about the next match, the next 10 days. It (retirement) may come at a day when probably I don’t want to, as there are a lot of things, and I will be done. Till that time, I never think about it,” Chhetri said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former Punjab deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh dies at 73

2
Chandigarh

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu's father dies of cardiac arrest

3
Diaspora

Miscreants threaten Sikhs, forcibly stop kirtan at Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Pakistan's Sindh

4
Punjab

Senior IPS officer Inderbir Singh named as accused in Rs 10 lakh bribery case in Punjab

5
Haryana

Haryana panel favours construction of stilt-plus-four floors, but with riders

6
Trending

Brave farmer scares away a lioness attacking his cow in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, see video

7
Nation

PM Modi takes Metro to attend Delhi University event

8
Nation

NIA teams up with Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh police to check organised criminal gangs

9
Sports

Top Pakistani snooker player Majid Ali dies by suicide

10
Delhi

Atishi gets finance, revenue in Delhi cabinet reshuffle

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

25 bus passengers charred to death after vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

25 bus passengers charred to death as vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when ...

Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy

Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy

The accident takes place on the Samruddhi Expressway near Si...

Amarnath Yatra: Second batch of over 4,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu camp for Kashmir

Amarnath Yatra: Second batch of over 4,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu camp for Kashmir

The pilgrims leave the base camp in the morning in a cavalca...

7 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Pakistan’s Sindh province

7 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Pakistan’s Sindh province

The injured have been rushed to hospitals in Nawabshah and N...

Neeraj wins second straight Diamond League title in Lausanne

Neeraj wins second straight Diamond League title in Lausanne

Chopra had won the Lausanne leg in August last year also for...


Cities

View All

Despite incentive, DSR method a damp squib among cultivators

Despite incentive, DSR method a damp squib among cultivators

Katra Sher Singh park sans sanitation staff

Vigilance arrests patwari, reader to tehsildar for accepting Rs 50K bribe

Bodies of father, son recovered from canal

One held with 500-gm heroin, weapon

Non-EV buyers likely to get respite

Non-EV buyers likely to get respite

Juvenile among four held for stabbing man

Sector 25 couple arrested with 103 gram of heroin

PGI plans to hire 50 phlebotomists

Non-delivery of flat costs builder dear

Delhi Govt challenges Centre’s ordinance in Supreme Court

Delhi Govt challenges Centre’s ordinance in Supreme Court

Deal with water contamination issue: Kejriwal to Jal Board staff

Activists oppose Delhi Metro’s decision allowing travellers to carry liquor bottles

CBI books firm for cheating bank of Rs 46 cr

3 cops suspended for 'vandalism' in Noida

Phagwara cops crack bizman robbery case; 3 Nepalese held

Phagwara cops crack bizman robbery case; 3 Nepalese held

Sushil Kumar Rinku now eyes Chaudhary’s Assembly segment Phillaur

Cable mess: Tangled wires mar Rajinder Nagar’s beauty

State of parks: Named after ex-MLA, this park needs repair

Work on Rs 2K-crore water project underway: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

A first: MBBS students roped in to serve in district hospitals

A first: MBBS students roped in to serve in district hospitals

Rape victim attempts self-immolation outside CP’s office

Short spell of rain leaves many areas waterlogged

MC fails to fix faulty drainage system on elevated road in Ludhiana

2 years on, MC’s plan to set up e-vehicle charging stations yet to be implemented

Government looks at staff rationalisation

Government looks at staff rationalisation

‘Zameen Prapti’ panel holds protest

Students take oath against drug abuse