Onus on ace card Chhetri again

PTI

Bengaluru, June 30

India will bank on the striking prowess of their talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri to tame a formidable Lebanon in their SAFF Championship semifinal here tomorrow.

Defending champions India entered the semis as the second-placed team behind Kuwait from Group A, while Lebanon topped Group B in their march to the last-four stage.

Chhetri has been India’s primary weapon in this tournament, scoring five goals in three matches to lead the charts. The sensational volley against Kuwait during India’s last group match underlined his burning desire to lead the team’s charge. India will need Chhetri to be on top of his game as they look to make the final.

Chhetri said Lebanon are tough opponents and taking them for granted might backfire. He did not read too much into India’s 2-0 victory over Lebanon in the recent Intercontinental Cup final.

“Lebanon is a tough side. We have already played them twice. I’m pretty sure they have the same feeling about us and trying to stay calm. We did our best to recuperate after so many games in such short time,” said Chhetri.

The likes of Sahal Abdul Samad, Mahesh Singh Naorem and Udanta Singh will have to up the ante to support their skipper. All of them have had their moments in the tournament, but apart from Chhetri, only Udanta and Mahesh have been able to find the target.

India will be served well if they can also chip in with goals as relying on one player, against an organised side like Lebanon, could prove costly.

The hosts will also hope that their defence will continue to work like a well-oiled machine as they have conceded only one goal in their last nine matches.

All these factors might not have lost on the Indians as Lebanon are a rather familiar opponents. The first meeting between the two sides took place in 1977 and they have engaged with each other seven more times since then.

Overall, Lebanon hold a 3-2 edge over India with three matches ending in draws.

India will miss the presence of their head coach Igor Stimac on the touchline after the Croatian was slapped with his second red card of the tournament against Kuwait. — PTI

Stimac banned for two games

Bengaluru: India head coach Igor Stimac was today handed a two-match ban for his red-card offence after he argued with the match officials during the home side’s 1-1 draw against Kuwait in their last group match of the SAFF Championships here. Stimac was also fined $500 as the SAFF Disciplinary Committee deemed it a fit case for suspending him for more than one match. PTI

Chhetri plays down retirement talk

Bengaluru: India skipper and mercurial striker Sunil Chhetri today played down the talks about his retirement saying he has not put any timeline for himself to bid adieu to the game. Chhetri is 38 but still continues to spearhead the Indian attack, as evidenced by the five goals he has netted in the ongoing SAFF Championship from three matches. “I don’t know when my last game for the country is going to be. It derives from the fact that I have never had long-term targets, I think about the next match, the next 10 days. It (retirement) may come at a day when probably I don’t want to, as there are a lot of things, and I will be done. Till that time, I never think about it,” Chhetri said.