Open(er) audition

PTI

Indore, February 27

There were no definite cues but it seemed like an audition when the struggling KL Rahul and the much younger Shubman Gill batted simultaneously during a training session here today ahead of the third Test against Australia.

Stripped of the vice-captaincy following his prolonged lean patch in the five-day format, Rahul put in the hard yards in what could possibly be the final training session before the game, beginning Wednesday.

Virat Kohli displayed an aggressive approach, targeting the straight boundaries against the spinners. PTI

The selection of Rahul, who averages 33.44 after 47 Tests, at the expense of Gill has divided opinions in the cricketing fraternity.

Both batted in adjacent nets for around 30 minutes under the supervision of head coach Rahul Dravid.

Rahul has got an extended run as the team management has immense faith in his abilities but with every failure the pressure is mounting on the opener.

Gill, on the other hand, has had a coming-of-age season across formats and his supporters, which include former cricketers, believe there is no better time to draft him into the playing XI.

While Gill was more attacking in his approach, Rahul bided his time and focused on his defence.

Rahul left and blocked the first 18 balls he faced before practising the aerial hits down the ground off spinners. He then traded places with Gill to face Ravichandran Ashwin and there also he looked to play everything with a straight bat.

Gill was the first member of the team to hit the nets as the others underwent warm-up and fielding drills. After their stint in the main nets, both Gill and Rahul moved to the other side of the ground to face a few throw-downs.

Rohit, Kohli show aggression

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli looked in fine touch in the last Test but were not able to convert their starts. Walking into the nets together, the star batters displayed an aggressive approach against the spinners. While Kohli targeted the straight boundaries against the left-arm spinners, Rohit also played the pull, sweep and reverse sweep.

After he was done bowling, Ashwin, who has been brilliant with both the bat and ball in the series, worked on his sweeping skills. Axar Patel, who has excelled as a batter in the first two Tests, also faced throw-downs with full intensity.

If you don’t score in India, you will get flak: Ganguly on Rahul

Kolkata: It will be difficult for KL Rahul to avoid scathing criticism for his prolonged poor run with the bat, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly said. “When you don’t score runs in India, obviously you will get flak. KL Rahul hasn’t been the only one. There have been players in the past also,” Ganguly said. Ganguly tried to put things into perspective as to why the Bengaluru man is being persisted with despite repeated failures. “There’s so much focus and attention with a lot of pressure on the players. The team management thinks he is an important player for the team. At the end of the day, what the coach and captain think is important,” the former BCCI president said. “I am sure Rahul has the ability… he will have to find ways to score,” he added. On Shubman Gill, Ganguly said that the Punjab man will get his share of chances and there’s no harm if he has to wait a little bit. “I am sure when his time comes, he will also get a lot of opportunities. I think the selectors, the captain and the coach think of him and rate him very highly. That’s why he is playing ODIs and T20Is, and he has performed as well. But at the present moment, perhaps the message from the team management is that he has to wait,” he said. pti