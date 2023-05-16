Opener unleashes fury as Gujarat Titans make playoffs with 34-run win over SRH

PTI

Ahmedabad, May 15

Shubman Gill hit his maiden IPL century as Gujarat Titans became the first team to seal a place in the playoffs of the ongoing edition with a convincing 34-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad here today.

My IPL debut was against SRH, now I’ve my IPL hundred against them. Quite pleased. I’m not the kind of person who dwells too much about my last innings. The focus is on what’s needed at the moment. The most satisfying moment was to hit Abhishek for a six because he is my childhood friend Shubman Gill, player of the match

Gill slammed 101 off just 58 balls with the help of 13 fours and one six and added 147 runs for the second wicket with Sai Sudharsan (47 off 36 balls) to power Gujarat to 188/9 despite a late comeback by Hyderabad’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar (5/30).

With the bat, Hyderabad were never in the hunt as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals to be restricted to 154/9.

Heinrich Klaasen (66 off 44) played a lone hand for Hyderabad, while Mohammed Shami (4/21) and Mohit Sharma (4/28) picked up four wickets apiece to shine with the ball for Gujarat.

Hyderabad were off to a disastrous start, losing the wickets of Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi inside the third over, with the scoreboard reading just 12. It worsened for Hyderabad in their must-win game as Shami picked up his third wicket, dismissing skipper Aiden Markram an over later, and then Mohit dismissed Sanvir Singh and Abdul Samad in the seventh over to reduce the visitors to 49/6.

95 Sunrisers Hyderabad now hold the IPL record for the most runs (95) scored after the fall of seventh wicket. Gujarat Titans’ 91 in their previous game against Mumbai Indians was the previous record

It was as good as over for Hyderabad when Marco Jansen became Mohit’s third victim in the ninth over. Reeling at 59/7, Hyderabad finally managed a partnership through Klaasen and Bhuvneshwar (27), the duo adding 68 runs for the eighth wicket.

Earlier, sent in to bat Gujarat suffered an early blow as they lost Wriddhiman Saha for a duck in the third ball of the innings, nicking one to Abhishek Sharma at second slip. After a sedate start, they broke the shackles in the third over with Gill and Sudharsan hitting Bhuvneshwar for three exquisite boundaries to pick up 15 runs.

Brief scores: GT: 188/9 (Gill 101, Sudharsan 47; Bhuvneshwar 5/30); SRH: 154/9 (Klaasen 64; Shami 4/21, Mohit 4/28).