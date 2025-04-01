Opportunities to be "plentiful" for youngsters left out of central contracts, says selection chair Bailey

Melbourne [Australia], April 1 (ANI): Australia selection chair George Bailey indicated that there is still plenty of time for talented youngsters like Jake Fraser McGurk, Cooper Connolly, Todd Murphy, Aaron Hardie among others to prove their T20 credentials ahead of next year's T20 World Cup to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka despite not being able to earn central contracts.

The Aussies named a 23-player list that will receive national contracts for the 2025/26 season on Tuesday, with all-rounder Aaron Hardie, pacer Sean Abbott and spinner Todd Murphy the unlucky trio to miss out and youngsters Cooper Connolly and Jake Fraser-McGurk also failing to earn a deal.

Connolly got a taste of it when making his Test and ODI debut for Australia in recent months, while Fraser-McGurk is currently in the Indian Premier League (IPL), showcasing his capabilities with the Delhi Capitals on the big stage.

While the duo may appear to be on the sidelines ahead of next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, Bailey admitted there was still plenty of time for players to win selection for the 20-over showcase in 2026.

"I think it has been a really exciting eight months for him [Cooper Connolly], going back to being picked on the UK white-ball tour right through the summer. To have debuted across all three formats," Bailey said in the virtual press conference after the announcement of the contract list as quoted by ICC.

"I think he is an incredibly exciting talent. He is probably in the same boat a little bit as the three guys that we mentioned. He has been unlucky in not getting contracts. I think he is certainly going to be around conversations for squads, tours and games throughout the next 12 months.

"But just as ever, it is a challenge to fit everyone on but not to say that still not incredibly excited about what he has achieved over the last 12 months and where we think his career and his cricket can continue to develop," he added.

Despite some players missing out on the contract list, Bailey emphasized that opportunities will remain plentiful, given Australia's packed cricketing schedule ahead, which includes the next cycle of the World Test Championship, the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup, and the 2027 Men's Cricket World Cup.

"It is always an important focus [to pick the players for the contract list]," Bailey added.

"I think Test cricket is a really big priority. Despite only having the six ODIs this year, that leads into an ODI World Cup towards the back end of 2027 as well. So we will certainly be using those one-day games to continue and start to focus on what that squad might start to look like by 2027."

"I think any time we have had a T20 World Cup in those big years of bunches of games, we have used a broad range of players. I envisage it is probably going to be similar this year."

"Just depending on where a few guys are in terms of their prep for Test cricket, so there is every reason to think there will be opportunities for plenty of players who may be just outside this contract list," he concluded.

Cricket Australia men's contract list 2025-26: Xavier Bartlett, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster, Adam Zampa. (ANI)

