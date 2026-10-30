DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / "Opportunity did exist": Ex-Real Madrid star speaks on possibility of signing Messi in 2001

"Opportunity did exist": Ex-Real Madrid star speaks on possibility of signing Messi in 2001

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:47 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Madrid [Spain], October 30 (ANI): Former Real Madrid star Miguel Angel Portugal made a shocking revelation that Argentine icon Lionel Messi, who featured for arch-rivals FC Barcelona for the vast majority of his career, could have gone to Los Blancos back in 2001 as a teenager. Miguel said that an opportunity did exist at one point and that one of the footballer's close people had proposed a move to the club.

Miguel, 70, played for Real Madrid from 1979 to 1983 and later coached their reserve sides. He also worked as a talent scout and technical secretary at the Bernabeu. Mundo Deportivo picked some excerpts from his interview with AS, as per Goal.com, in which he told stories about some superstars that could have worn the club's iconic white colours.

Advertisement

Messi had played for Barcelona as a youth for four years before his senior debut later in 2004.

Advertisement

Speaking on Messi, Miguel said, as quoted by Goal.com, "There was a moment when we could have moved to sign him, as he did not yet have a professional contract with Barcelona, and the negotiations to renew his contract had not been settled, and at that time one of the people close to him proposed his move to Real Madrid."

"How real was it? "I do not know whether it was true or not, but the information reached the club, to the effect that it was possible to move to sign him," he added.

Advertisement

Looking back, Miguel said that the "opportunity really did exist".

"The opportunity really did exist. The club did not want to sever its relations with Barcelona, but there was indeed a rapprochement. Nevertheless, I believe he would not have taken that step out of respect for the relationship between the two clubs," he added.

Earlier in October, Messi signed off from international football in fairytale fashion, delivering two assists and scoring a goal as Argentina cruised to a 3-0 victory over Benin in Buenos Aires. In what was billed as Messi's final appearance for Argentina, the legendary forward produced another masterclass to cap a remarkable international career and leave the home crowd with an unforgettable memory.

Messi, a two-time Copa America winner (2021 and 2024) and a FIFA WC winner, ended his international career with 126 goals and 208 appearances for Argentina, the most by a player for the Blue and White side. He also ended up as the second-highest FIFA WC goal-scorer with 21 goals, overtaking Miroslav Klose's record before Kylian Mbappe (22 goals) snatched the top spot from him. Messi's 2026 WC was a record, with eight goals and four assists. He continues to play for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts