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Home / Sports / Organisers draw curtain on JP Atray Tournament

Organisers draw curtain on JP Atray Tournament

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:03 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Irfan Pathan bowls during the 22nd edition of the tournament. File
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After captivating the region’s fans with glorious cricket involving many India internationals during its 34-year journey, the All India JP Atray Tournament has been discontinued. The tournament committee has cited heavy domestic schedule and unavailability of players among the reasons for the discontinuation.

The tournament, held 30 times since 1992, was organised in the memory of Jai Prakash Atray, former ADGP, Haryana. The tournament, played in a One-day format, was a pre-season curtain raiser for Indian cricket. The tournament was affiliated to the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) and approved by the BCCI.

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The main reason for the discontinuation is the packed cricket calendar. Top players are no longer available to play such tournaments due to international and domestic commitments. The surge of T20 cricket and numerous state-level T20 leagues has left no breathing space in the calendar, said the organisers, adding that availability of grounds has also become a major challenge.

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“The JP Atray Tournament will not be held from this year onwards. However, the Rama Atray Tournament for women cricketers will continue to be held and the 7th edition will commence later this month at Chandigarh,” said Vivek Atray, who was the convener of the tournament.

“The Atray family wishes to thank all those who have contributed to the tournament’s extraordinary success over the decades. All cricket associations, especially the BCCI and PCA, along with our organisers, led by founder organising secretary Sushil Kapoor, and all the players, sponsors, coaches, umpires, scorers, managers, ground staff and others deserve our gratitude,” added the former bureaucrat and cricketer.

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The tournament was an integral part of the journey of Indian cricket since 1992. As many as 140 cricketers who participated in the tournament went on represent the Indian cricket team. The list includes Kapil Dev, Yashpal Sharma, Saurav Ganguly, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Chetan Sharma.

The matches of this tournament were held at the Sector 16 cricket stadium, Sector 26 Government Model Senior Secondary School, Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula, IS Bindra PCA Stadium and Mullanpur international stadium.

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