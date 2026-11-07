Orissa High Court stays Hockey India elections and notice demoting Odisha Hockey Association

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], November 7 (ANI): In a significant setback for Hockey India, the Orissa High Court has stayed its upcoming executive committee elections and put on hold a show cause notice that sought to reclassify the Hockey Association of Odisha from a 'Permanent Member' to an 'Associate Member'.

A single-judge bench of Justice RK Pattanaik passed the interim order on Friday during a special hearing on a writ petition [W.P.(C) No. 36939 of 2026] filed by the Hockey Association of Odisha.

The High Court stayed the operation of the show cause notice dated October 7, 2026, a subsequent notice, and the proposed election schedule approved during the 119th and 120th Executive Board Meetings of Hockey India until the next date of hearing. The court has scheduled the matter for a final hearing and orders on December 9, 2026.

Appearing for the petitioner, Senior Advocates P.K. Rath and R.P. Kar argued that the issuance of the show cause notice and the consequential election process were completely illegal and unsustainable in law.

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Odisha Advocate General Pitambar Acharya, appearing alongside Additional Government Advocate B.P. Nayak, submitted that the authority that issued the show cause notice lacked legal competence, as the tenure of the Hockey India Executive Committee had already lapsed on September 30, 2026.

The Advocate General pointed out that under the bylaws of Hockey India, the notice sought to relegate the state body from a Permanent Member to an Associate Member while the process of aligning district and state associations under the National Sports Governance Act, 2025 was still underway.

Emphasising the stakes involved, the Advocate General drew the court's attention to the substantial investments and long-standing sponsorship agreements entered into by the State of Odisha, which has served as a primary benefactor and backbone for the promotion of Indian hockey internationally.

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"Considering the plea of the petitioner and submissions of learned counsels for the respective parties, this Court, awaiting response of opposite party No.6, in particular, is inclined to stay the show cause notice issued vide Annexure-2 and the subsequent notice under Annexure-3 besides the election schedule i.e. Annexure-5 till the next date of hearing," Justice Pattanaik ruled while granting interim relief.

The High Court issued notices to the opposite parties, including the Union of India and Hockey India, directing requisites to be filed within seven days via Speed Post. The court directed the registry to issue urgent certified copies of the order to the parties involved. (ANI)

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