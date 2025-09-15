New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Ireland's premier all-rounder Orla Prendergast has been announced as the ICC Women's Player of the Month for August 2025, according to the official website of ICC.

Prendergast, 23, edged out stern competition from Netherlands all-round counterpart Iris Zwilling and Pakistan wicket-keeper Muneeba Ali to claim the honour.

Prendergast, who dominated the T20I series against Pakistan in August, was thrilled to have claimed the monthly honour.

"I'm delighted to have received this award and would like to extend my thanks to the ICC and anyone who voted for me," she said, as quoted from ICC.

"I'd also like to acknowledge my teammates and our support staff who have worked hard all summer to come away with some important series wins," she added.

"The T20I series win against Pakistan was the highlight of the summer. Additionally, we had a brilliant series T20i and ODI win against Zimbabwe and completed a clean sweep at the European T20 Qualifiers. We'll be looking to build on these performances into our winter series and the Global T20 qualifiers in January," she said.

Prendergast made special mention of the work the ICC have done to strengthen the profile of women's cricket in recent times.

"Personally, though, this Award means a lot and further validates the decision I made five years ago to pursue cricket as a career," she added.

"When I was growing up, that wasn't an option. But today, a young girl is able to see women's cricket being played live, on TV or online. Visibility is so important in growing interest and participation in the sport, and equally, Awards like this one help to reinforce that growing status of the women's game globally. So, I'd like to thank the ICC for continuing to back women's cricket and raise the profile of women cricketers around the world," she noted.

The Ireland all-rounder was the chief architect in her team's 2-1 T20I series win over Pakistan.

Prendergast was the leading run-getter in the series, amassing 144 runs from three innings, which included two half-centuries.

The 23-year-old was also Ireland's highest wicket-taker, snapping four dismissals from the three outings and was adjudged the Player of the Series.

Prendergast was equally vital to Ireland's push for a ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 spot. Adding another 100 runs and three wickets to her account during the Europe Qualifier, she helped Ireland confirm their Global Qualifier spot. (ANI)

