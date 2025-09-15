DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Orla Prendergast announced as ICC Women's Player of the Month for August 2025

Orla Prendergast announced as ICC Women's Player of the Month for August 2025

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:10 PM Sep 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Ireland's premier all-rounder Orla Prendergast has been announced as the ICC Women's Player of the Month for August 2025, according to the official website of ICC.

Advertisement

Prendergast, 23, edged out stern competition from Netherlands all-round counterpart Iris Zwilling and Pakistan wicket-keeper Muneeba Ali to claim the honour.

Prendergast, who dominated the T20I series against Pakistan in August, was thrilled to have claimed the monthly honour.

Advertisement

"I'm delighted to have received this award and would like to extend my thanks to the ICC and anyone who voted for me," she said, as quoted from ICC.

"I'd also like to acknowledge my teammates and our support staff who have worked hard all summer to come away with some important series wins," she added.

Advertisement

"The T20I series win against Pakistan was the highlight of the summer. Additionally, we had a brilliant series T20i and ODI win against Zimbabwe and completed a clean sweep at the European T20 Qualifiers. We'll be looking to build on these performances into our winter series and the Global T20 qualifiers in January," she said.

Prendergast made special mention of the work the ICC have done to strengthen the profile of women's cricket in recent times.

"Personally, though, this Award means a lot and further validates the decision I made five years ago to pursue cricket as a career," she added.

"When I was growing up, that wasn't an option. But today, a young girl is able to see women's cricket being played live, on TV or online. Visibility is so important in growing interest and participation in the sport, and equally, Awards like this one help to reinforce that growing status of the women's game globally. So, I'd like to thank the ICC for continuing to back women's cricket and raise the profile of women cricketers around the world," she noted.

The Ireland all-rounder was the chief architect in her team's 2-1 T20I series win over Pakistan.

Prendergast was the leading run-getter in the series, amassing 144 runs from three innings, which included two half-centuries.

The 23-year-old was also Ireland's highest wicket-taker, snapping four dismissals from the three outings and was adjudged the Player of the Series.

Prendergast was equally vital to Ireland's push for a ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 spot. Adding another 100 runs and three wickets to her account during the Europe Qualifier, she helped Ireland confirm their Global Qualifier spot. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts