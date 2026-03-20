Orleans Masters 2026: Tanvi Sharma upsets sixth seed to reach semifinals

Orleans [France], March 20 (ANI): India's Tanvi Sharma produced a strong performance to reach the semifinals of the Orleans Masters 2026 on Friday. The young shuttler defeated sixth seed Natsuki Nidaira of Japan in straight games, 21-14, 21-14, in a 43-minute quarterfinals encounter, according to a release.

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She will next face a tough challenge against fifth seed and Olympic bronze medallist Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the semifinals, as she eyes her second final appearance at a BWF Super 300 event.

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On the other hand, India's Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun exited the Orleans Masters 2026 after losing to the third-seeded Indonesian pair of Leo Rolly Carnando and Bagas Maulana in the quarterfinals.

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Earlier, the World Junior Championships silver medallist Tanvi, who registered a notable win over second seed Supanida Katethong of Thailand on Day 1, set up an all-India round of 16 clash. She defeated fellow emerging youngster Anmol Kharb in straight games, 21-14, 21-17, progressing further to the quarterfinals.

In men's doubles earlier, Hariharan and Arjun secured a convincing victory over Scotland's Alexander Dunn and Adam Pringle in the round of 16 match on March 19. The Indian pair edged a closely fought opening game 26-24 before dominating the second 21-14, sealing the match in 35 minutes to enter the quarterfinals.

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Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty, on the other hand, also bowed out of the ongoing Orleans Open tournament with a quarterfinal loss on Friday. Shetty, 20, suffered a two-game defeat to Japan's Yudai Okimoto by 21-9, 18-21, 9-21. (ANI)

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