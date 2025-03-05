DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Orleans Masters: Prannoy makes winning start, moves to round two

Orleans Masters: Prannoy makes winning start, moves to round two

During his match, Prannoy downed Chinese Taipei's TW Wang by 21-11, 20-22, 21-9
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:51 PM Mar 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Orleans [France], March 5 (ANI): Ace Indian shuttler and World Championships medalist HS Prannoy made a winning start to his campaign, securing a win in the round of 32 during the ongoing Orleans Masters tournament in France on Wednesday.

During his match, Prannoy downed Chinese Taipei's TW Wang by 21-11, 20-22, 21-9, as per website of Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour.

Ayush Shetty also moved to the next round with a win in two successive games, defeating Loh Kean Yew of Singapore by 21-17, 21-9.

Advertisement

Kiran Goerge however suffered a setback, losing his men's singles round of 32 clash to Singapore J Teh by 15-21, 21-16, 21-10.

In the women's singles competition, Malvika Bansod suffered an injury, giving a walkover to Japan's Riko Gunji.

Advertisement

In another women's singles competition, Unnati Hooda suffered a loss in the round of 32 to South Korea's An SY by 21-9, 21-15.

The ongoing Orleans Masters will take place till March 9, having started on Tuesday. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper