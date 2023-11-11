Osaka set to make a return

Brisbane, November 10
Four-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka will make her comeback to tennis at the Brisbane International warm-up tournament ahead of the Australian Open.
Tournament officials today confirmed Osaka will contest the December 31-January 7 event to start her 2024 season.
A two-time Australian and US Open winner, Osaka was a surprise withdrawal from last year’s Australian Open before later revealing she was pregnant. — AP
