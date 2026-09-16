DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / “Our aim is to create more opportunities for young players”: OCA President Mohanty ahead of Odisha T20 League – CM Trophy

“Our aim is to create more opportunities for young players”: OCA President Mohanty ahead of Odisha T20 League – CM Trophy

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:42 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], September 16 (ANI): With less than a week to go for the start of the Odisha T20 League – CM Trophy, excitement is building across the state as teams prepare for the new edition of the tournament.

According to a press release, the tournament is scheduled to begin on September 20 and will run until September 29 at the iconic Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Six franchises, Bhubaneswar Tigers, Puri Titans, Keonjhar Miners, Rourkela Superstars, Sambalpur Warriors and Kataka Panthers, will compete for the title.

Advertisement

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Pankaj Lochan Mohanty, President, Odisha Cricket Association (OCA), said, “The excitement around the Odisha T20 League is growing with every passing day. We are looking forward to a competitive and exciting edition of the tournament. The league is an important platform for Odisha cricket as it gives our players the opportunity to play competitive T20 cricket, perform under pressure and gain valuable experience.”

Advertisement

“Our aim is to continue strengthening the cricketing structure in Odisha and create more opportunities for young players. We have seen several talented cricketers emerge from the state, and a tournament like this can give them the exposure and confidence to take the next step in their careers. We are confident that the players, teams and fans will make this edition a memorable one,” he added.

Sanjay Behera, Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) Secretary, said, “The Odisha T20 League is about creating a pathway for the next generation of cricketers in the state. Competitive matches give young players the chance to test themselves in pressure situations, learn from experienced players and understand what it takes to perform at a higher level. We hope this edition will help more players gain confidence and take important steps forward in their careers.”

Advertisement

The tournament will also feature a women’s exhibition match on the final day, adding another attraction for fans and providing women cricketers with an opportunity to showcase their skills on a big stage.

With six franchises and 17 matches, the Odisha T20 League – CM Trophy will bring together some of the state’s brightest cricketing talent. The tournament is expected to provide young players with a strong platform to gain match experience and put their performances in front of a wider audience at the Barabati Stadium that has hosted international matches in the past.

As the countdown begins, fans across Odisha will be looking forward to seeing their favourite teams and emerging stars in action, with the league aiming to further strengthen the state’s growing cricketing culture. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts