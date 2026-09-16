“Our aim is to create more opportunities for young players”: OCA President Mohanty ahead of Odisha T20 League – CM Trophy

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], September 16 (ANI): With less than a week to go for the start of the Odisha T20 League – CM Trophy, excitement is building across the state as teams prepare for the new edition of the tournament.

According to a press release, the tournament is scheduled to begin on September 20 and will run until September 29 at the iconic Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Six franchises, Bhubaneswar Tigers, Puri Titans, Keonjhar Miners, Rourkela Superstars, Sambalpur Warriors and Kataka Panthers, will compete for the title.

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Speaking ahead of the tournament, Pankaj Lochan Mohanty, President, Odisha Cricket Association (OCA), said, “The excitement around the Odisha T20 League is growing with every passing day. We are looking forward to a competitive and exciting edition of the tournament. The league is an important platform for Odisha cricket as it gives our players the opportunity to play competitive T20 cricket, perform under pressure and gain valuable experience.”

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“Our aim is to continue strengthening the cricketing structure in Odisha and create more opportunities for young players. We have seen several talented cricketers emerge from the state, and a tournament like this can give them the exposure and confidence to take the next step in their careers. We are confident that the players, teams and fans will make this edition a memorable one,” he added.

Sanjay Behera, Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) Secretary, said, “The Odisha T20 League is about creating a pathway for the next generation of cricketers in the state. Competitive matches give young players the chance to test themselves in pressure situations, learn from experienced players and understand what it takes to perform at a higher level. We hope this edition will help more players gain confidence and take important steps forward in their careers.”

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The tournament will also feature a women’s exhibition match on the final day, adding another attraction for fans and providing women cricketers with an opportunity to showcase their skills on a big stage.

With six franchises and 17 matches, the Odisha T20 League – CM Trophy will bring together some of the state’s brightest cricketing talent. The tournament is expected to provide young players with a strong platform to gain match experience and put their performances in front of a wider audience at the Barabati Stadium that has hosted international matches in the past.

As the countdown begins, fans across Odisha will be looking forward to seeing their favourite teams and emerging stars in action, with the league aiming to further strengthen the state’s growing cricketing culture. (ANI)

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