DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / “Our effort paid off”: Kumkum and other Indian archers celebrate historic Asian Games campaign

“Our effort paid off”: Kumkum and other Indian archers celebrate historic Asian Games campaign

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:56 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): Archery triple medalist at the Asian Games 2026 Kumkum Anil Mohod credited her archery success to the hard work of the entire team, highlighting her dedication to the sport since 2018, including during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She dedicated her medals to her team, parents and coach. Kumkum capped her campaign with three medals, individual gold, women’s team gold and mixed team silver.

Advertisement

"It feels very good; it is the hard work of the whole team. Our effort paid off... I started archery in the year 2018. During Covid as well, I was practising. I'd dedicate my medal to my team, my parents and my coach," Kumkum told ANI.

Advertisement

Indian Archer Neeraj Chauhan secured a bronze medal in the men's individual recurve archery event after edging compatriot Dhiraj Bommadevara in an all-Indian medal clash.

Chauhan expressed immense pride in representing India, saying winning Olympic gold is his next target and will require twice the effort.

Advertisement

"I cannot put into words the joy I felt; bringing glory to the Indian Tricolour was a wonderful feeling. Winning Olympic gold is my next target. It requires double the effort. I dedicate this medal to India," Chauhan told ANI.

Indian Archer Sahil Jadhav expressed immense happiness over India’s archery success in the Asian Games 2026, saying the team was thrilled with its performance and the warm welcome and celebrations. He described the experience of winning gold at the Asian Games as magnificent and indescribable.

Jadhav won gold medals in men's compound archery and the mixed team event.

"We are delighted with the performance; the entire team is overjoyed. We are also thrilled with the way the celebrations and the welcome have turned out. The experience was truly magnificent; it was an indescribable feeling—something that simply cannot be replicated," Jadhav told ANI.

Indian archers received a grand and celebratory welcome at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport following their historic campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 in Japan.

Five gold medals, nine podium finishes and a string of historic milestones made archery one of India’s standout disciplines at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. Young recurve star Kumkum Mohod emerged as one of the leading figures of the campaign, while India also enjoyed significant success across the compound events.

Indian archers secured nine medals from 10 events — five gold, two silver and two bronze — matching their record haul from the 2023 Hangzhou Games and making archery India’s most successful discipline in terms of gold medals at the Games. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts