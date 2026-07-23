"Our generation deserves every opportunity": Shubman Gill backs peaceful youth aspirations amid NEET leak protests

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill on Thursday voiced support for Indian youth amid the ongoing CJP-led protests in the capital.

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The demonstrations, which stem from allegations surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and call for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, have prompted high-profile appeals emphasising peaceful advocacy, academic integrity, and systemic meritocracy.

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"As a young Indian, I believe our generation deserves every opportunity to learn, dream and shape the future we all aspire to. I have immense respect for every young person who believes in making their voice heard peacefully," Gill wrote on his Instagram story.

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"Education has the power to shape our nation's future. I hope we move forward with compassion, mutual respect and keeping the best interests of every student at heart. For India's future," he added.

Earlier, legendary Sachin Tendulkar urged society to uphold honesty, hard work and merit amid the ongoing youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests in Delhi demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

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In a post on X, recalling his father's lesson that "failure is okay, cheating is not," Tendulkar said students' disappointment over their hard work not being rewarded is understandable. He called on parents, teachers, schools, administrators and society to create an environment where integrity is encouraged, merit is rewarded, and young people remain motivated to pursue their aspirations.

"My father was a professor. He was a mentor and guide to many young students. One lesson that he instilled early on was, 'Failure is okay, cheating is not. Never take shortcuts.' As adults in society, we have the responsibility of shaping culture. A society which prioritises outcomes over effort will seek shortcuts over meritocracy. Today, when students feel disappointed that their hard work hasn't been rewarded, it is understandable," Sachin said.

"Collectively, we should all work together towards ensuring they don't feel this way again. Young India is full of dreams and energy. They are the fuel to our success. As a society, all of us, including parents, teachers, friends, relatives, schools, and administrators, have a massive responsibility and different roles to play in ensuring our youth remain encouraged and energised," he added.

Tendulkar called for a culture that rewards hard work, promotes honesty, and ensures merit is recognised, expressing confidence in finding solutions to secure the future and aspirations of young people.

He said, "We must create a culture where hard work is rewarded, honesty is encouraged, and merit wins. I am certain we will all find solutions that strengthen our children's future and safeguard their aspirations. Jai Hind!"

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Thursday agreed to hear on Friday a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the July 20 "Sansad Chalo" protest over the alleged NEET paper leak.

According to the petition, protests over the alleged paper leak began at Jantar Mantar on June 6, 2026, and culminated in the July 20 march.

The plea seeks the transfer of all FIRs related to the incident to a specialised investigating agency and action against those allegedly involved in the violence.

The petition alleges that the protest turned violent, leading to stone-pelting, injuries to police personnel, attacks on journalists, damage to public and private property, obstruction of emergency services and attempts to move towards Parliament House. (ANI)

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