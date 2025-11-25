New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, hailed the Indian women's cricket team for lifting the first-ever Blind Women's T20 World Cup.

The India Blind women's side scripted history by winning the inaugural edition of the Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind. They defeated Nepal by seven wickets in a one-sided final in Colombo on Sunday.

Nita Ambani praised India's visually impaired women's cricket team for their courage, resilience, and unbreakable spirit.

"Our girls in blue have made us proud once again, as India's visually impaired women's cricket team won the inaugural T20 Cricket World Cup. They have shown us that true vision comes from the heart. Their triumph is a victory of courage, resilience, and an unbreakable spirit. They have lit a path of hope, possibility, and inspiration for millions. My heartiest congratulations to them and their families," Nita Ambani said.

"The coming decade will be a golden era for Indian sport! Together with the government, corporates, bodies like FICCI, our young athletes, and their families. We hope to make India a truly global multi-sporting powerhouse! This is not only about medals, this is nation-building through sport," the founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation added.

Talking about the match, India restricted Nepal to 114/5 in 20 overs after opting to field first.

Indian batters didn't break a sweat while chasing a 115-run target. They scored 100 runs in the first 10 overs, ensuring there was no more threat.

Opener Phula Saren smashed 44 runs off 27 balls, including four boundaries, whereas Karuna K played a fiery knock of 27-ball 42 as India reached the target in the 13th over. Saren was adjudged Player of the Match for a match-winning innings.

It is a monumental achievement for the India Blind women's cricket team as they remained undefeated throughout the tournament to lift the prestigious title.

India won their opening game against Sri Lanka, followed by a 57-run win over Australia after failing to chase down the target of 293.

India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan, chasing down the 136-run target in 10.2 overs. In the semi-final, they thrashed Australia by nine wickets and sealed the trophy with a one-sided win over Nepal. (ANI)

