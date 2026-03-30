Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 30 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar said that three tickets for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) will be provided to the MLAs and MPs.

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Earlier, before the Indian Premier League (IPL) opener between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar suggested that every MLA should receive at least five IPL tickets, claiming that elected representatives are "VIPs" who shouldn't have to wait in line.

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Speaking during a presser in Bengaluru, Shivkumar said, "I held discussions with the RCB team, the KSCA (Karnataka State Cricket Association) team, and all the others involved. They have all agreed. I also spoke with the Speaker (UT Khader), and they have agreed to provide three tickets for RCB's IPL matches, three tickets for our MLAs and MPs. Some do not want them, but we are not pushing them."

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"As far as international matches are concerned, KSCA can provide two tickets, which can be bought. We will help them (the MLAs and MPs) in buying those tickets," he added.

Earlier, Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra, on Friday, said he was personally opposed to MLAs seeking Indian Premier League (IPL) tickets, stressing that elected representatives should not seek special privileges.

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"We legislators are not bigger or different from the common man. We should not be asking for special privileges. I am opposed to this idea of legislators asking for IPL tickets," Vijayendra said while speaking to reporters at Jagannath Bhavan, the party's state headquarters.

He also criticised the state government, alleging that its "insensitivity, irresponsible attitude and carelessness" had led to the loss of 11 innocent lives in the stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium last year, the home venue of RCB, which took place a day after the team's maiden IPL title win.

"When that gory tragedy is still green in our minds, it is equally insensitive to ask for special passes or tickets for ourselves. I am not in favour of it," the BJP President added.

Echoing similar views, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said that elected representatives should not expect preferential treatment when it comes to match tickets.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Tagore said, "Matches are watched by people, but the electoral representatives wanting these kinds of tickets is not an appreciable thing. Electoral representatives are not privileged people to get these kinds of things. IPL tickets should be sold in a transparent way. It is not a privilege for any MLA or MP that they will be given special status." (ANI)

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