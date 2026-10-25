“Our para-archers have brought glory to the country”: AAI President Arjun Munda on Para Asian Games 2026 performance

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): BJP leader and Archery Association of India (AAI) president Arjun Munda expressed pride in the para-archers’ performance at the Asian Para Games, praising their gold and silver medal-winning efforts.

He highlighted their passion, determination and consistent performances, saying their achievements had brought glory to the country.

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India’s para-archers delivered an impressive performance at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, clinching six medals, including three gold and three silver, to cap a successful campaign.

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The Indian para-archery contingent received a grand welcome at New Delhi’s airport on Sunday upon returning to the national capital following a successful campaign.

“I am extremely proud of our para-archers and the way they have won gold and silver medals, bringing glory to the country. They have given their best while representing the nation, and no amount of congratulations can truly match their achievements. It is heartening to see Indian archery consistently performing so well, as we have witnessed recently and continue to see today. Our archers are competing with immense passion and determination, and we are all immensely proud of them,” Arjun Munda told ANI.

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Munda credited the Indian government and the Archery Federation for their continued support of athletes, noting that the Prime Minister’s regular interactions with players boost their morale, motivation and performance.

“Along with the efforts made by the Federation, the Indian government has also been providing significant support. The Prime Minister regularly interacts with players, particularly athletes, and recently met them in person as well. Such interactions boost the athletes’ morale, motivate them to perform better, and positively impact their performances,” he added.

India ended its campaign at the Asian Para Games 2026 with a record haul of 114 medals, including 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze, as the country's para-athletes delivered world-record performances, historic victories and podium sweeps across multiple disciplines. India surpassed its 2022 edition's medal tally of 108, comprising 27 gold, 32 silver and 49 bronze medals. (ANI)

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