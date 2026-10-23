New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Legendary Indian shooter Abhinav Bindra on Friday praised India's para-athletes for delivering the country's best-ever performance at the Asian Para Games, saying their achievements had brought immense pride to the nation and inspired him.

India concluded their historic campaign at the Asian Para Games 2026 while still staying in fourth position, delivering their best-ever performance with a record haul of 114 medals, including 30 gold, 35 silver, and 49 bronze.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of KPMG Agrasar Bharat Manch 2025, Bindra congratulated the athletes for surpassing India's previous best medal tally at the continental event.

Advertisement

"Well, it's absolutely incredible what our para athletes have done. I think it's incredible that they've continued to bring so much pride to India and we've bettered our all-time best at the at the Asian Para Games. And I think it's it's so inspiring on each each of those athletes are so inspiring and they inspire me every day and my heartiest congratulations to each one of them," Bindra said.

Reflecting on India's overall performance, the Olympic gold medallist said the campaign had featured both outstanding performances and disappointments, describing these as an integral part of sport.

Advertisement

"I think we did well. I think there as always, there are ups and downs in sport and there were some hits and there were some misses. But that's sport and but overall there were some inspiring performances, there were some disappointments. But that is what sport is all about. It is about learning from them, about trying to get better the next time around," he said.

Bindra added that athletes should now reflect on their performances, identify areas for improvement and use those lessons to prepare for the upcoming Games in Los Angeles.

"And but again, now that those games are over, it's time to reflect on for the athletes on what went well, what they could have done better and hopefully that will help them prepare better for the for the games in LA coming up into this," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)