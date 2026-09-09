"Our team is very good": Antim Panghal confident of India’s wrestling campaign at Asian Games in Japan

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Indian wrestler Antim Panghal is confident about India’s wrestling contingent ahead of the upcoming Asian Games, saying the team has a good mix of senior and junior wrestlers and has been training together for the past three months.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Antim said the wrestlers have been helping and guiding each other during their preparations, with the senior members also pointing out areas that need improvement.

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“This time, our team is very good. We have both senior and junior wrestlers. We have been training together for the last three months. We help each other, and the seniors also guide us. They tell me what I am doing wrong and what I should work on. This training is helping us prepare well for the mat,” Antim said.

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The wrestler also said there is no pressure despite the expectations of winning medals in wrestling. She said the entire team is aiming for gold and will give its best at the continental showpiece.

“Everyone wants to win a medal, and everyone is preparing to win gold. We are trying to give our 100 per cent. There is no pressure. We know what we have to fight for, and we train for that. We compete in other tournaments as well. The Asian Games are important because they are held once every four years, but we will give our 100 per cent,” she added.

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Antim further highlighted the importance of improving their performances on the mat and working repeatedly on their mistakes during training.

“We will focus more on our work on the mat. We all have to fight on the mat, so it is not about doing separate training. We are focusing on our mistakes and working on them again and again so that we can execute them properly during the bout,” she said.

The 2026 Asian Games are scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4. Indian wrestlers will look to improve on their performance from the previous edition in Hangzhou, where the country won three bronze medals in wrestling.

India clinched a record 107 medals at Hangzhou 2023, including 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze, and will look to better its performance in Aichi-Nagoya.

Indian wrestling team at Asian Games 2026:

Dipanshi (women's 50kg), Antim Panghal (women's 53kg), Manisha Bhanwala (women's 57kg), Mansi Ahlawat (women's 62kg), Nisha Dahiya (women's 68kg), Priya Malik (women's 76kg), Aman Sehrawat (men's freestyle 57kg), Sujeet Kalkal (men's freestyle 65kg), Sagar Jaglan (men's freestyle 74kg), Deepak Punia (men's freestyle 97kg), Rajat Ruhal (men's freestyle 125kg), Sumit Dalal (Greco-Roman 60kg), Deepak (Greco-Roman 67kg), Aman (Greco-Roman 77kg), Sunil Kumar (Greco-Roman 87kg), Nitesh Kumar (Greco-Roman 97kg). (ANI)

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