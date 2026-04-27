"Our top-order has been super dynamic": PBKS assistant coach Haddin ahead of RR clash

Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 27 (ANI): Ahead of their last Indian Premier League (IPL) home game at Mullanpur, against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Punjab Kings Assistant Coach Brad Haddin addressed the media to discuss the squad's aggressive evolution and their focus on peaking at the right stage of the tournament.

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Coming off a record-breaking chase in Delhi, the Punjab Kings return to their home ground with a top order that Haddin described as "on fire". The top-four of Prabhsimran Singh (287 runs in six innings with three fifties at a strike rate of 192), Priyansh Arya (254 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 249 with two fifties), Cooper Connolly (240 runs in six innings with two fifties at a strike rate of 164.00) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (279 runs in six innings with four fifties at a strike rate of 186.00 has played a crucial role in PBKS' unbeaten run so far, which has spanned six wins, a no result and 13 points so far.

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Reflecting on the team's form and the tactical approach for the second half of the season, the assistant coach said, "The one thing we have enjoyed most about coaching this group is their appetite to get better. The job is not done now, we are halfway through the tournament. Tournament play is about playing your best cricket at the back end and building towards that moment. While we are playing some good cricket, there are still a lot of areas I'd like to improve on across batting, bowling, and in the field."

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Dismissing any concerns regarding the middle order's lack of "big numbers," Haddin attributed it to the clinical efficiency of the openers.

"Our top order has been super dynamic and has set up some games. The others have not had the opportunity to bat big innings because the top order has been on fire. But what they have done is contribute in their roles--it might not be a 70 or 80, but a quick 15 off six balls to get the momentum we need. They are doing everything the game requires," he said as quoted in a release.

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With 200-plus scores becoming common this season, Haddin noted that traditional economy rates are no longer the sole metric for bowling success. "It is very hard to look at scoring rates now with the way batsmen are hitting the ball. The ball is going miles and the six count is up. The one thing our bowlers have done really well is look to take wickets consistently. They have recognised the moments they need to get wickets to change momentum, and that is what has impressed us."

Looking ahead to the clash against the Rajasthan Royals, Haddin highlighted the mindset instilled in the batting group by Head Coach Ricky Ponting as he noted, "I just think last game was probably a pretty good example of where Ricky has the batting group's mindset. There obviously was a record chase there to go after, and the first ball of our innings, went flying over mid-wicket for six. And I think you will see that from both teams in this game. You have got two opening pairs that are so dynamic. They will go after the game, but that's the mindset of the team." (ANI)

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