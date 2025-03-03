Dubai [UAE], March 3 (ANI): New Zealand wicketkeeper batter Tom Latham isn't dwelling on the much-debated schedule ahead of their semi-final clash against South Africa in the ongoing Champions Trophy.

The schedule of the ongoing marquee event has been the talking point across the globe. It all started with former England cricketers Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton claiming India has an advantage over its competitors of playing only at one venue, Dubai, and not having to travel to different venues.

When quizzed about the tournament's scheduling after their 44-run defeat against India, Latham didn't emphasize it much, stating that it is a factor that stays out of their "control."

"That's something that's out of our control. We don't decide the schedule; for us, it is about turning up at each game regardless of where it is and trying to play our best brand of cricket as best we can. So, whether it be here, whether it be in Pakistan, our focus will obviously be on South Africa," he told reporters in a press conference.

New Zealand concluded its group stage in Dubai and will head to Lahore to fight for a spot in the final against South Africa, the toppers of Group B, on Wednesday.

The Blackcaps are aware of how Gaddafi Stadium's strip plays out, considering their past success during the ODI tri-nation series. The 32-year-old acknowledged the Kiwis will draw confidence from their past triumphs and give their best shot in the semi-final.

"We're fortunate enough we had a tri-series in Pakistan and against South Africa. So, we've got a chance to look back on those experiences and give it our best in a semi-final, which is pretty cool," he added.

The venue of the Champions Trophy final depends on whether India outwits Australia in the semi-final on Tuesday and punches its ticket to the final.

If the unbeaten Indian side bows out of the tournament with a defeat against Australia, the final will be held in Lahore on Sunday. However, if India keeps its hunt for the Champions Trophy alive, Dubai will host the trophy-deciding clash.

New Zealand holds the experience of playing at both venues, and Latham remained neutral about their preference and claimed that their focus is solely on their upcoming fixture.

"Again, that's out of our control, regardless of the situation. We've got to adapt on different surfaces, whether it be in Pakistan or whether it be here in Dubai. First and foremost, we've got a semi-final that we obviously want to win. And we're not looking too far past that at this stage. Again, we're going to travel to Pakistan, and we'll prepare as we usually do and give it our best crack," he said. (ANI)

