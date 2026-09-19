Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 19 (ANI): All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey highlighted the role of youth innovation in India's development while speaking at an event under the aegis of the 'Seva Sankalp Seva First Innovation Challenge East Zone' in Kolkata.

“To mark the 25 years of service rendered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire country is observing the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'. A key component of this is the 'Seva First Innovation Challenge,' which engages young people, including students from premier institutes, who are developing startups and innovative ideas that will ultimately benefit the country," Chaubey told ANI.

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"In this context, investments worth approximately Rs 60,000 crore have been made, benefiting around 1,000 institutions, including IITs and other engineering colleges. We are committed to harnessing youth’s creativity and 'out-of-the-box' thinking to drive India's development and realise the goal of a Viksit Bharat,” he added.

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The 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' began on September 17, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday, and is scheduled to continue for a month. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had earlier announced the campaign in the state, which includes public service and welfare activities to mark Modi's birthday and 25 years of his public life.

Meanwhile, Kolkata is preparing to host two international football friendlies in October, with five-time world champions Brazil and two-time champions Uruguay scheduled to play at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, also known as Salt Lake Stadium.

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Brazil will face India on October 3, followed by Uruguay taking on India at the same venue on October 6.

Uruguay, one of the most decorated teams in international football, are currently ranked 20th in the FIFA world rankings. Their head coach, Diego Forlan, previously played for Mumbai City FC in 2016.

The arrival of Brazil and Uruguay adds to an international football schedule in India that will also feature Panama during the same FIFA window.

India's senior men's team will face Panama in an international friendly at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on September 25.

The match will mark India's return to Bengaluru after their memorable SAFF Championship 2023 campaign, when the Blue Tigers won the title on home soil by defeating Kuwait in the final at the same venue. The tournament drew strong support from local fans, with the stadium witnessing significant attendance throughout the competition. (ANI)

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