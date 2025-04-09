"Out of the world feeling": PBKS opener Priyansh Arya after scoring his maiden IPL ton

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 9 (ANI): After scoring his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) ton against Chennai Super Kings in the 22nd clash of the 18th edition of the cash-rich league on Tuesday, Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Priyansh shared his thoughts and stated it was the "out of the world feeling".

Braving the fall of wickets from the other end, Priyansh scored a counter-attacking 103 in 42 balls, with seven fours and nine sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 245.24.

"Out of the world feeling, I feel very happy, but I feel I should contribute more to the team. Shreyas told me to bat with intent, to go for it even with my first ball after I got out the last match. When Nehal came out to bat, I told him we would look for singles and doubles, but he told me You play the way with whatever first comes to your mind. All bowlers are good, any bowler could have troubled me," Priyansh Arya

Advertisement

Priyansh Arya scored the fourth-fastest century in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, tying with Australian star batter Travis Head.

Priyansh achieved this feat during his side's IPL match against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Mullanpur Stadium.

Advertisement

He brought up his century in just 39 balls, tying with Head who also made a 39-ball ton against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last season.

The fastest IPL hundred is by Chris Gayle. The West Indies icon bashed the fastest IPL ton in 30 balls for RCB against a now-defunct Pune Warriors India (PWI) back in 2013. It is also the second-fastest century by an Indian batter in IPL, with the fastest being by Yusuf Pathan for Rajasthan Royals (RR) against Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2010.

Also, this is the eighth IPL ton by an uncapped player in tournament history, after Shaun Marsh (Australia in IPL 2008), Manish Pandey (India in IPL 2009), Paul Valthaty (India in IPL 2009), Devdutt Padikkal (India in IPL 2021), Rajat Patidar and Yashasvi Jaiswal (India, IPL 2022), Prabhsimran Singh (India, IPL 2023). (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)